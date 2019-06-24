Global Fuel Additives Market Analysis 2019 - Market is Expected to Reach $3.75 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Additives Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fuel Additives market is expected to reach $3.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2018 to 2026



Fuel additives are an integral part of automotive, industrial, and aerospace applications. Fuel additives refer primarily to chemical and materials consumer products added to transportation fuels, although additives and other substances can also be added to heating and cooking fuels. Stringent environmental regulations, growth of the automotive industry, depleting quality of crude oil are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, huge investment in research & development and technology is hampering the market growth.



Based on type of fuel, diesel fuel segment is projected to grow at a steady rate due to technological advancements, growing demand from the end-user industries and increase in usage of diesel at manufacturing plants and industrials. In addition, rising demand of vehicles with respect to increase in number of diesel vehicles is also favouring the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Type of Fuel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gasoline

5.3 Jet Fuel

5.4 Diesel Fuel

5.5 Aviation Fuel

5.6 Other Fuel Types



6 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gasoline Stabilizers

6.3 Octane Improvers

6.4 Anti -Statics

6.5 Corrosion Inhibitors

6.6 Anti- Gelling additives

6.7 Anti -foams

6.8 Fuel Injector Cleaners

6.9 Metal Deactivators

6.10 Oxygenates

6.11 Fuel dyes

6.12 Antioxidants

6.13 Lubricity Improvers

6.14 Antiknock Agents

6.15 Cold Flow Improvers

6.16 Cetane Improvers

6.17 Deposit Control Additives



7 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Automobile

7.4 Marine

7.5 Aviation

7.6 Home heating Fuels

7.7 Other Applications



8 Global Fuel Additives Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Afton Chemical

10.2 Exxon mobil Corp

10.3 The Dow Chemical Company

10.4 Chevron Oronite Company LLC

10.5 Baker Hughes (General Electric)

10.6 Honeywell

10.7 BASF SE

10.8 AkzoNobel N.V.

10.9 Clariant

10.10 Evonik Industries AG

10.11 The Lubrizol Corporation

10.12 Cummins Inc.

10.13 New Market Corp

10.14 Chemtura Corporation

10.15 Infineum International Ltd.

10.16 Huntsman Corporation



