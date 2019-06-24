Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Analysis 2019: Market is Expected to Reach $4.59 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle Plastics market is expected to reach $4.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.3% during 2018 to 2026



Electric vehicle plastics are those raw materials, which are prominently used to manufacture parts and supplies that make up an electric vehicle. Electric vehicle plastics made components can be found in the interior, exterior, luggage section and bonnet section of an electric vehicle. Increasing demand for electric vehicles, growing the range of battery electric vehicle (BEV), rising demand for allied industries are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, recycling of plastic materials used in electric vehicle parts is restricting the market growth.



Among the plastics Material, polypropylene (PP) constitutes a significant growth in the electric vehicle plastics market. PP is widely used in electric vehicles for interior applications such as seats, car body, bumpers, head and arm rest. Polypropylene attributes such as light-weight, flexibility and improved strength stir up the demand for the material thereby, boosting up the electric vehicle plastic market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market, By Plastic Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Polyamide (PA)

5.3 Polypropylene (PP)

5.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

5.5 Polyurethane (PUR)

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.7 Polyethylene (PE)

5.8 Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)

5.9 Acrylonitrile- Butadiene Styrene(ABS)

5.10 Polyoxymethylene (POM)

5.11 Polystyrene (PS)

5.12 Acrylic

5.13 Other Plastic Materials



6 Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

6.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



7 Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Exterior

7.3 Interior

7.4 Transmission Systems

7.5 Power Plant System

7.6 Under the Hood

7.7 Lighting & Electric Wiring

7.8 Other Applications



8 Global Electric Vehicle Plastics Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Evonik Industries

10.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

10.4 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

10.5 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

10.6 INEOS

10.7 Akzo Nobel NV

10.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.9 Air Liquide S.A.

10.10 Hexion Inc.

10.11 Covestro AG

10.12 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

10.13 Hanwha Azdel, Inc.

10.14 BSM Group

10.15 Eastman Chemical Company

10.16 Lanxess AG

10.17 Rochling Group

10.18 Solvay SA



