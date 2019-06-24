Temperature Monitoring Systems to 2026: Global Market Outlook Report Featuring 3M Company, ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell Intl, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global temperature monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 3,976.2 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.



The use of temperature monitoring units at IT locations like data centers and server rooms help avoid heat buildup and enable business organizations to keep track of critical temperatures across sites. In addition, the advent of wireless temperature monitoring systems has allowed end-users to achieve automated and real-time internet-based temperature monitoring.



Need for continuous/regular interval temperature monitoring remains the overriding factor driving the market growth worldwide. Advancements in technology have led to the introduction of more efficient and feature-rich temperature monitoring variants, driving the replacement demand. The trend is ubiquitous especially in developed economies like North America & Europe.



In terms of industry verticals, transportation & logistics represent one of the fastest growing segment due to the proliferation of e-commerce. The rise in e-commerce industry has led to an increase in the number of warehouses and storage facilities where specific temperatures need to be maintained. Thus, the rise in e-commerce activities is identified as the major factor driving demand for temperature monitoring systems worldwide.



In addition, industry verticals including pharmaceuticals and food & beverage are presumed to witness stronger adoption of temperature monitoring systems due to the requirement of maintaining the desired temperature in wake of perishable characteristics of products in these verticals.



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include 3M Company, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Deltatrack, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Testo AG, Fluke Corporation (Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation), Kelsius, Ltd., Rees Scientific, Omega Engineering (A Subsidiary of Spectris), and Monnit Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



3. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.5. Market Positioning of Leading Manufacturers

3.5.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.5.2. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

4.3. Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems



5. Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Food & Beverage

5.3. Semiconductors & Electronics

5.4. Automotive

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Transportation & Logistics

5.7. Oil & Gas

5.8. Others (Power & Energy, IT & Telecom, etc.)



6. North America Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. North America Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1.1. Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

6.1.2. Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

6.2. North America Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Food & Beverage

6.2.2. Semiconductors & Electronics

6.2.3. Automotive

6.2.4. Healthcare

6.2.5. Transportation & Logistics

6.2.6. Oil & Gas

6.2.7. Others (Power & Energy, IT & Telecom, etc.)

6.3. North America Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By Country, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.1.1. U.S. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1.2. U.S. Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Rest of North America

6.3.2.1. Rest of North America Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.2. Rest of North America Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Revenue, By End-use Vertical, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of World Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. 3M Company

10.2. ABB Ltd.

10.3. Emerson Electric

10.4. Honeywell International Inc.

10.5. Deltatrack

10.6. Siemens AG

10.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.8. Testo AG

10.9. Fluke Corporation (Subsidiary of Fortive Corporation)

10.10. Kelsius Ltd.

10.11. Rees Scientific

10.12. Omega Engineering (A Subsidiary of Spectris)

10.13. Monnit Corporation



Related Topics: Temperature and Heat Sensors



