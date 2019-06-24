Engine Driven Welders Market to reach US$ 1,402.4 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.28% | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Engine Driven Welders (Generators) Market report include The Lincoln Electric Company, Shindaiwa, MOSA, Denyo Co Ltd., Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd., ESAB, and Miller Electric Mfg. LLC among others.

Pune, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engine driven welder generators consume lesser fuel, which is one of the chief factors driving the global engine driven welders (generators) for heavy industrial applications market. Fortune Business Insights in a new study, titled “Engine Driven Welders (Generators) Market for Heavy Industrial Applications: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” predicts that the demand for engine driven welders is increasing on account of rising foreign direct investments (FDI). Companies are able to expand their businesses with the help of foreign investments. As per the report, the global market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period. Considering this, the global market was valued at US$ 1,010.6 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,402.4 Mn by 2026.

Engine Driven Welders Market Size, Share and Global Industry Trend Forecast till 2025





Companies Invest in Advancement of Products to Gain an Edge Over Competition

The global engine driven welder market appears to be competitive with the presence of leading players. Some of the major players functioning in the global engine driven welder market are The Lincoln Electric Company, Shindaiwa, MOSA, Denyo Co Ltd., Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd., ESAB, and Miller Electric Mfg. LLC. Companies are planning to focus on improvements in engine driven welders to introduce advanced welding machines. With the help of new trends, several companies are likely to bring changes in engine driven generators to better their market position.





In the report, companies are focusing on their regional expansion and product portfolio to stay ahead of the competition. In addition to this, companies are planning to adopt strategies in order to expand and grow in the global market. Also, players are focusing on the welding-based generator machine to offer power backup as well as welding operation.

Growing Demand from Consumers to Bode Well for the Market

Engine driven welders help to reduce operational costs and improve overall productivity. They also help in the effective reduction of fuel consumption. Technological advancements such as the introduction of wireless remote technology are expected to fuel demand for engine powered welding machines. Furthermore, technological improvements in engine driven welders are likely to introduce portable engine-driven welding machines in the coming years.

Government-backed investments and initiatives are encouraging growth in the market. This, as a result, is expected to fuel demand for welding machines in different sectors such as welding machines for automotive, mining, and construction. More to this, governments across the world are planning to upgrade or transform the existing infrastructure, which in turn, is expected to drive the market by 2026.

North America Sees High Adoption of Engine Powered Welding Machines

From a geographical standpoint, North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the global engine driven welder machine market. In 2018, the market in North America was valued at US$ 348.1 Mn and will continue to remain strong throughout the forecast years. Increasing adoption of advanced mechanized processes leads to a reduction in labor cost. It also speeds up the work of operators and ensures better efficiency. This, coupled with the rising adoption of engine driven welding machines in North America, is projected to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast years.

Besides North America, the market in the Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a considerable rate over the next few years. Renovation of old technology and increasing expenditures on construction fields are driving the market in this region. Governments are offering immense support in terms of infrastructural development in the Asia Pacific, which is further enabling growth in the market. Moreover, the market in this region was worth US$ 283.6 Mn in the year 2018.





Key companies covered in the report

The Lincoln Electric Company

ESAB

MOSA

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Denyo Co Ltd.

Shindaiwa

Cruxweld Industrial Equipment Ltd.





