Milan, 24 June 2019 – Recordati Rare Diseases, a worldwide leader in rare diseases and orphan drugs, today reported that its strategy aimed at establishing a direct presence in the key markets across all continents has been successfully executed.

Local Recordati Rare Diseases companies are now active in North America, Latin America, Europe, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and Asia Pacific. Several companies formerly operating under the name of Orphan Europe were recently renamed Recordati Rare Diseases, which is today the global brand of Recordati’s organization dedicated to treatments for rare diseases and orphan drugs. Orphan Europe, founded in 1990, pioneered the development of orphan drugs in Europe and became part of Recordati in 2007.

Andrea Recordati, CEO of Recordati, said that “in the last few years we set up our Recordati Rare Diseases subsidiaries in countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Canada, Australia and Japan. Recordati Rare Diseases is now present in over 50 countries including several local partnerships and direct exports. We ensure worldwide availability and timely supply of our rare disease products from our Nanterre (France) dedicated plant”.

The claim “Focused on the few” in the logo signals Recordati Rare Diseases’ belief that every single patient should have the best possible treatment. To this end Recordati Rare Diseases works across the world with patients and their families, patient groups, scientific researchers, academics, key opinion leaders, healthcare professionals, policy makers and regulators. Recordati Rare Diseases is committed to improving the diagnosis and management of rare diseases also through focused educational work and the activity of the Recordati Rare Diseases Foundation .

For more information please visit the dedicated website www.recordatirarediseases.com .

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2018 was € 1,352.2 million, operating income was € 442.2 million and net income was € 312.4 million.

