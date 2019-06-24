Dr. Paul J. Pearce of Nova Biologicals to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CONROE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul J. Pearce has spent much of his career staring down through the lens of a microscope evaluating microbial threats, yet he has also looked at the world with wider and longer-range vision. His entrepreneurial spirit was one reason he first got into the public water testing industry, back in 1993. The company he established, Nova Biologicals, has kept expanding its range of testing services ever since, and today look at every possible place where germs, microbes, chemicals, bacteria, mold, and other dangerous substances could be hiding.

Paul J. Pearce, is a Ph.D. and specialist in microbiology SM (ASCP). Dr. Pearce has combined his expert knowledge of science and testing with his great human empathy and launched a new scientific endeavor. This one is aimed at helping people who had a surgical procedure, or just spent time in a hospital for a chronic condition, to achieve a full recovery.

Dr. Pearce says that national statistics indicate about one-in-five Medicare patients is readmitted to an acute care facility within a month of their original discharge! Through his new foundation, Dr. Pearce seeks to help ensure a safe transfer to the home or post-acute environment. His scientific endeavor is also about mitigating readmissions and supporting better understanding and physical recovery. He knows that along with smart planning and discussions, a thorough scientific evaluation of the patient and environment in which they will be healing is important. He stresses that the body is most vulnerable to infection after a surgery or hospitalization, and complications or worsening of pre-existing conditions is a concern.

Dr. Pearce knows that the laboratory investigation services at which he excels (and that the company he founded has long provided) can positively influence the post-discharge experience. During this last segment of his radio series he will talk about threats like Legionella--which can breed in the very medical equipment meant to help our sleeping and breathing! He will also advise on how to interpret and use various test results, and the way science can all impact the sad national trend of “sicker quicker.”

