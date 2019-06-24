New Belgium Brewing and Niman Ranch Debut New Product Line Featuring Fat Tire Amber Ale

Industry leaders, Niman Ranch and New Belgium Brewing, team up to offer sustainably raised meat with award-winning craft beer taste. The products and beer were sampled for the first time at the 2019 Fancy Food Show.

As the craft beer phenomenon continues to grow, a new line of sustainably raised meat products featuring Fat Tire Amber Ale debuted yesterday at the 2019 Fancy Food Show in New York. The new partnership brings together two pioneers in their respective industries, Niman Ranch and New Belgium Brewing, both committed to creating the most delicious products sustainably.

“Our shared missions to make the world a better place brought us together and our passion for good food and drink solidified our partnership. We could not be more proud to enter into the food arena alongside Niman Ranch and their network of independent sustainable family farmers,” said Leah Pilcer, Director of Communications and PR for New Belgium, an employee owned company.

With a prominent launch of the new line at the Fancy Food Show in New York City, the tastings and samples were an instant hit. The booth included a living wall and bicycle tires, along with a bar serving freshly brewed Fat Tire Amber Ale and roving signature bicycles. The sampling of one of the most recognized names in the craft beer industry and a highly regarded meat company brought attendees a fresh idea to reach millennial audiences who are concerned with how their food is produced and support value-driven brands. The new line includes five items as part of a complete BBQ collection: Fat Tire Beer Bratwurst, Fat Tire Spicy Cheddar Beer Bratwurst, Pulled Pork with Fat Tire BBQ Sauce, Shredded Beef with Fat Tire BBQ Sauce, and St. Louis Ribs with Fat Tire BBQ Sauce. All items are uncured and fully cooked, making the line perfect for audiences looking for easy to prepare meals without sacrificing quality and taste.

The new partnership pairs Niman Ranch’s Certified Humane pork and beef raised by independent U.S. family farmers, without antibiotics or hormones – ever, with New Belgium’s award-winning Fat Tire Amber Ale. The American Amber was a perfect match with the Niman Ranch’s high-quality pork and beef. With a sweet biscuity aroma and subtle notes of fresh fennel and green apple, the pairing resulted in a line of bold, yet well-balanced smoked and prepared meats.

“The partnership came together over beers and brats and always felt like a great match,” said Chris Oliviero, General Manager of Niman Ranch. “Both brands are mission-driven and committed to using our platforms for good, leading on sustainability and ensuring our precious natural resources are protected for future generations. At the same time, we’re preserving the livelihood of independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers and the rural communities where they live and work.”

Both companies are particularly committed to preserving our waterways and will support this shared value through a series of initiatives tied to the release including river clean ups and new resources for farmers to adopt practices to support clean water. Multiple items in the new line will feature compostable packaging to reduce plastic pollution in our waterways.

The new Niman Ranch New Belgium line will be available in specialty stores across the country beginning in August. The complete selection will also be available on Niman Ranch’s new digital storefront powered by ButcherBox.

Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in the Western Hemisphere to be 100 percent third-party-certified under the Certified Humane® program. Their community of more than 740 small, independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New Belgium Brewing, makers of Fat Tire Amber Ale and a host of Belgian-inspired beers, is recognized as one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Wall Street Journal’s Best Small Businesses and tops Bicycling Magazine’s Best Companies for Cyclists. The 100% employee-owned brewery is a Platinum-level Bicycle Friendly Business as designated by the League of American Bicyclists, one of World Blu’s most democratic U.S. businesses, and a Certified B Corp. To learn more, visit NewBelgium.com and follow the brewery on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

