Hoyer Calls on the Trump Administration to Articulate a Clear Strategy on Iran

“The President said he believed a military strike at this moment would be disproportionate, and his decision to cancel the strike was the right decision. However, this Administration has failed to give Congress, the American people, or our allies any indication that it has a strategy to compel Iran to change its behavior. That must change, or else we risk provoking Iran into an avoidable war that would risk American lives and resources and put our allies, including Israel, at grave risk.

"It is clear that Iran cannot be made to change its ways purely using pressure; dialogue and incentives are needed. Instead of red lines and tough rhetoric, this Administration must provide sound judgment and a concrete strategy that minimizes the risk of war. The possibility of miscalculation and escalation in the current environment is substantial. Both sides ought to take steps to deescalate and limit the chances that a miscalculation will occur."