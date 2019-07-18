DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We want our service to be a game changer for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas and we want to emphasize we are advocates for people with mesothelioma and our services are free. We are urging a person in Texas with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we can briefly explain the financial compensation process and at the same time we would like to introduce you to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the Texas based law firm of Karst von Oiste for an explanation of what your financial compensation claim might be worth.

"If possible, we would be happy to meet with the person with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas for a no obligation meeting about financial compensation and we will bring attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste or one of his colleagues with us. During this meeting we would also like to discuss possible treatment options along with must dos for the family. No one with mesothelioma and or no family dealing with mesothelioma should have to start from scratch when it comes to this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize-choosing poorly when it comes to retaining the services of a lawyer to advance a mesothelioma claim in Texas could cost the person with mesothelioma, or their loved ones hundreds of thousands, or over a million dollars in lost compensation. They offer direct access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they do everything possible to ensure the best possible financial compensation results for their clients.

For on the spot access to Texas based attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinic's in the world.

* Baylor Saint Luke's Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: https://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. https://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.



