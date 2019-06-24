NEW PASSIVE HOUSE ACCELERATOR WEBSITE HOPES TO SPREAD THE GOSPEL OF THE PASSIVE HOUSE STANDARD

Michael Ingui of Baxt Ingui Architects Passive House Brownstone Passive House Kitchen Passive House Staircase

Baxt Ingui Architects Partner Michael Ingui's Bold New Mission

It’s wild to think you could help save the environment while having a better home. Passive House Accelerator hopes to amplify widely just how revolutionary Passive House can be.” — Michael Ingui, Partner, Baxt Ingui Architects

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNN recently published an article on their site (“ Making an old home healthier for you and the environment ,” June 18, 2019) that discusses how some architectural firms are using innovative techniques and design, such as Passive House building standards, on buildings new and old to make them more energy efficient. A home that is built to the Passive House standard is incredibly well sealed from bugs, dust, pollen, and drafts. A Passive House is also well insulated, creating a comfortable and serene environment that can reduce homeowners’ cooling and heating needs by between 80 percent and 90 percent. Many of the homes in the New York City area that are built to the Passive House standard only used their heat a few days this past winter.Though Passive House was developed in Germany during the 1990s and has become popular in Central Europe, it is still relatively new to the United States. CNN reports that only 1,161 homes in the US were Passive House certified or were in the process of being certified in 2018, but that the number of homes is growing quickly.Michael Ingui hopes to accelerate that growth.Ingui, a Partner at Baxt Ingui Architects , who was interviewed by CNN for the article, has established Passive House Accelerator , a website that makes it easier for designers, contractors, and homeowners to learn about the specifics of Passive House standards. Ingui, who is currently working on nine Passive House renovation projects in Brooklyn and Manhattan for his firm, has been a pioneer in utilizing Passive House building standards, and believes that the building standard will become more popular as word of its numerous benefits to owners and the environment spreads.On top of making homes “greener,” there are also health and economic gains to be had, as the upgrades allow owners to reduce indoor allergens and the usage of their heating and cooling systems. He added that a Passive House retrofit can cut heating and cooling expenses by upwards of 80 percent.“You gain a better house,” Ingui told CNN. “You gain a healthier house. You gain money in your pocket for not paying for heating. It’s a pretty wild approach to think that you could actually save the environment while having a better home.”“The biggest thing people have to get used to is that they hardly have to heat their house,” he added.With Passive House Accelerator, Ingui believes that he can bring together a collaborative network of Passive House enthusiasts who will not only speak of its virtues to a wider audience, but also support the growing Passive House community by sharing ideas and solutions.“Our goal is to spread the message,” Ingui said. “That’s number one. It all comes down to information. When the information is out there and easy to find, more and more people will understand just how accessible, responsible and rewarding Passive House can be.Once people learn about Passive House, they tend to ask 'Why isn't everyone building this way?' The answer is: once they know about it they will."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.