Access Control Market is Estimated to Grow upto 13.10 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players are ASSA ABLOY AB, Johnson Controls International plc, dorma+kaba Holding AG, Gemalto N.V., OT-Morpho and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Control Industry By Service (Installation, Maintenance, and ACaaS), By Vertical (Government, Military and Defense, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, and Manufacturing and Industrial) and By Component (Hardware and Software) - Global Market Forecast and Size Analysis 2019-2025

Global Access Control Industry was valued at USD 7.6 Billion in the year 2018. Global Access Control Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to reach USD 13.10 Billion by the year 2025. Europe region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, Germany is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015-2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The major shares of the Industry come from Communication type, by application in Global Access Control Industry. On the other hand, Commercial, by sector for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

Major market players in Access Control Industry are ASSA ABLOY AB, Johnson Controls International plc, dorma+kaba Holding AG, Gemalto N.V., OT-Morpho, NEC Corporation, Allegion plc, Johnson Controls International plc and brief information of 11 companies provided in the report.

