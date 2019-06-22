Intermodal Freight transportation Market is Expected to Reach USD 72.51 Billion by 2025 | By Major Market Players Incorporate A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Aljex Software, Inc., GE Transportation and many more...

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, June 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intermodal Freight transportation Industry was valued at USD 43.70 Billion in the year 2018. Global Intermodal Freight transportation Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 72.51 Billion. Intermodal Freight transportation consist two modes of freight including rail and truck which is used in applications such as containerization of freight and passenger transportation. The intermodal process usually begins with a container moved by a truck to a rail, then back to a truck to complete the process. There are about more than 50 million containers moved in United States, 213 million in China, more than 30 million containers moved in Singapore and others via intermodal shipping in 2018 through respective countries ports. The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) is North America's leading industry trade association representing the combined interests of the intermodal freight industry. According to IANA and IRA Truck moved and rail moved 66.5 billion and 16.1 dollar of freight respectively.

By solution, the industry is further bifurcated into freight security, fleet management, intermodal terminals, intermodal dispatch, warehousing and others .On the basis of service, the industry is segmented into customization, managed and consulting services.

End user segment is further segregated into oil and gas, aerospace and defense, industrial and manufacturing, construction, chemical, food and beverages, healthcare and others. Need of more safe, reliable and efficient transportation system is boosting the demand of global Intermodal Freight Transportation industry. Efficient transportation system aims at decreasing the time spent on freight management which in turn can be invested in carrying out the warehouse duties more efficiently.

Key players working in the global Intermodal Freight transportation industry are Incorporate A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Aljex Software, Inc., GE Transportation, Cognizant, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, Trinium Trucking Systems (IAS), Motorola Solutions Inc., Wisetech Global, Maersk Line(Denmark), DHL(Germany), TMW Systems Inc., and JB Hunt Transport.

