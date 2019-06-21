Carmanah Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX: CMH) (“Carmanah” or the “Corporation”) today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting held on June 21, 2019. The shareholders voted on and approved to set the number of directors of the Corporation at four, the election of the directors of the Corporation, and the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Corporation.



The voting results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Number of Directors 13,575,280 99.89 % 14,730 0.11 % Election of Directors John Simmons 12,496,403 91.95 % 1,093,607 8.05 % Terry Holland 13,576,280 99.90 % 13,730 0.10 % James Meekison 13,576,280 99.90 % 13,730 0.10 % Sara Elford 13,589,080 99.99 % 930 0.01 % Appointment of Auditors 13,616,323 100.00 % 40 0.00 %

Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. We manage our business within three reportable segments: Signals, Illumination and Offshore. The Signals segment serves the Traffic and Telematics markets. The Illumination segment provides solar powered LED outdoor street lights for municipal and commercial customers, while the Offshore segment specializes in the provision of comprehensive safety and marking systems for offshore wind farms.

Contact

Carmanah Technologies Corporation:

Evan Brown, (250) 380-0052

Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary

investors@carmanah.com



