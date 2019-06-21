Carmanah Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
VICTORIA, British Columbia, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX: CMH) (“Carmanah” or the “Corporation”) today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting held on June 21, 2019. The shareholders voted on and approved to set the number of directors of the Corporation at four, the election of the directors of the Corporation, and the reappointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Corporation.
The voting results were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Number of Directors
|13,575,280
|99.89
|%
|14,730
|0.11
|%
|Election of Directors
|John Simmons
|12,496,403
|91.95
|%
|1,093,607
|8.05
|%
|Terry Holland
|13,576,280
|99.90
|%
|13,730
|0.10
|%
|James Meekison
|13,576,280
|99.90
|%
|13,730
|0.10
|%
|Sara Elford
|13,589,080
|99.99
|%
|930
|0.01
|%
|Appointment of Auditors
|13,616,323
|100.00
|%
|40
|0.00
|%
Carmanah designs, develops and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. We manage our business within three reportable segments: Signals, Illumination and Offshore. The Signals segment serves the Traffic and Telematics markets. The Illumination segment provides solar powered LED outdoor street lights for municipal and commercial customers, while the Offshore segment specializes in the provision of comprehensive safety and marking systems for offshore wind farms.
Contact
Carmanah Technologies Corporation:
Evan Brown, (250) 380-0052
Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary
investors@carmanah.com
