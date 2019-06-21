People’s Republic of China : Detailed Assessment Report on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Legal Dept.
Publication Date:
June 21, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
This report provides a summary of the anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) measures in place in the People’s Republic of China (China)1 as at the date of the onsite visit (July 9–27, 2018). It analyzes the level of compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 Recommendations and the level of effectiveness of China’s AML/CFT system and provides recommendations on how the system could be strengthened. China has undertaken a number of initiatives since 2002 that have contributed positively to its understanding of ML/TF risk, although some important gaps remain. Its framework for domestic AML/CFT cooperation and coordination is well established.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/172
English
Publication Date:
June 21, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498320689/1934-7685
Stock No:
1CHNEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
246
