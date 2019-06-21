ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Resignation of an Officer

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies and ICOs with disruptive capabilities, wishes to announce the resignation of Daniel Bloch, the Company’s VP of Business Development and General Council, effective immediately. Mr. Bloch has resigned to pursue other business interests, and we thank him for his valuable service to the Company.



About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.





For further information: Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

