Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 14,375,000 shares of common stock, including 1,875,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. Gross proceeds from the offering at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were $57.5 million.



SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered shares of common stock was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov . Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, by telephone at 800-808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152 at 800-326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at 800-621-0687 or email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer McNealey

ir@Calithera.com

650-870-1071

