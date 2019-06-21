Recruiting for Good to Reward Trip to Party for Good at 2020 Tokyo Summer Games

We're Making a Difference Fun & Rewarding Inspired By www.RecruitingforGood.com Find a Kickass Job & Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (RG4) is working to help fund local causes. And is making fundraising fun and rewarding for people who refer the staffing agency technical candidates for great jobs. Each referral that leads to a successful fulltime hire; earns an entry into drawing for 2020 Tokyo Summer Games trip for two.2020 Party for Good Reward1. Enjoy 6-night/7-day Tokyo Summer Games Experience with Bucket List Events.2. 2 Round-trip flights from the US.2. Drawing will occur on March 15, 2020.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “You can help your friends find kickass jobs , support causes, and enjoy 'Bucket List' experiences to party for good . "2 Ways to Enter Fun Drawing 'Tokyo Party for Good' (2020 Summer Games)1) Candidates refer themselves directly to find a tech job (engineering or IT).2) Refer a co-worker, family member, or friend for a fulltime tech (engineering or information technology) position.Submit information to Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot); and when the staffing agency successfully helps the candidate land a great job (and after probation period). Recruiting for Good donates to a local cause, and rewards 1 entry for drawing.Carlos Cymerman, adds "The more referrals you make, the greater difference we make in the community, and the more chances you have to win Bucket List Trip...Party for Good in Tokyo."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com In 2015, R4G successfully run and sponsored a creative writing contest, and rewarded a high school student and his father Super Bowl Tickets.R4G designated nonprofit is The Ed Asner Family Center whose mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org Bucket List Events specializes in making bucket list dreams come true. We provide complete travel, tour and hospitality packages to the world’s premiere sporting and cultural events all over the world in addition to specialized events for groups and teams. Founded in 2003, Bucket List Events has helped tens of thousands of individuals, families and organizations get the most out of experiencing major events. www.mybucketlistevents.com



