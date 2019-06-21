Black Entertainment Cannabis Weekend Celebrates BET Awards at Swissx Club in Hollywood

With media partner Power 106, Alki David’s Swissx Private Smoke Lounge will be the scene of the ultimate 3-day hip hop smoke party; Introducing Swissx Approved products from the hip hop community and featuring Ray J’s sexy CannaBunnies, Guest DJs, Hologram entertainment and the best CBD and THC smokables on earth

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swissx celebrates the BET awards for 3 days straight with the Black Entertainment Cannabis Weekend starting on Friday at the Swissx Private Smoke Lounge on Hollywood Blvd.. The weekend will feature new products from hip hop’s favorite cannabis lines by Ray J, Gorilla Leaf and Bishop Don Juan. It will also be the perfect introduction to the Swissx Private Smoke Lounge experience, where members create their own holograms (the same way that brought Tupac to Coachella), receive special gifts and invites, and get the finest CBD and cannabis experiences available in a luxury setting. More info at: Swissx.com.



Friday: The weekend kicks off with a reception for Ray J's new cannabis company William Ray L.A. where the CannaBunnies will roll Swissx Approved Ray Jay joints and hand them out free to VIP guests. Ray J and Dre Siniatra will share Hologram VJ and DJ duties. Food trucks in the back patio and media partner Power 106's truck in front. Confirmed guests: T.I., Chris Brown. Snoop Dogg and stars of HBO's Westworld, VH1's Rock of Love, and Blackish and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Doors open at 6 PM.

Saturday: Party with Gorilla Leaf, celebrating their famous Swissx Approved fronto leaf, from 4 PM to 4 AM. DJs Mark da Spot, Quest from Atlanta, and JR of Dirty Diggs Music. Confirmed guests include: Rick Ross, Metta World Peace (AKA Ron Artest), Blacc Sam, Shoreline Mafia, R. Baron artists AzChike and 1TakeJay, Dom Kennedy, T. Fly.

Sunday: Watch the BET Awards on our giant 3D screen at 5 PM. After party starts at 7 PM with Bishop Don Juan and his new line of Swissx Approved Humble Bee pre-rolls.

The Swissx Private Smoke Lounge is a private club, with one day trial memberships available at the door. ( 21 and over only.) Swissx is the first mainstream CBD brand, endorsed by celebrities like Tommy Chong, Scott Disick, Dave Navarro, Donatella Versace, Snoop Dogg, Lil Twist and Chief Keef. It has been celebrated in the Daily Mail, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Fox News and more.



Swissx is the first mainstream CBD brand with the purest products grown in the mountain air of Gstaad, Switzerland. The full line is available online at swissx.com and in the flagship store on Hollywood Blvd. Products include CBD in oil and flower form, vape cartirdges and pens, pre-rolls, and formulas designed for libido, athletes, PMS, and pets. Swissx is Swiss craftsmanship "For the Higher Good."

Location: 6652 Hollywood Boulevard, L.A., CA 90028

Friday June 21: Doors open at 6 PM.

Saturday June 22: Doors open at 4 PM.

Sunday June 23: Doors open at 4 PM.

Media and Talent RSVP: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

Owen Swissx owen@thoughtgangmedia.com



