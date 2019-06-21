The Bay Area News Group Names Aimco a Winner of the Bay Area Top Workplaces 2019 Award

/EIN News/ --

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Bay Area News Group. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”



“Recognition as a Bay Area Top Workplace is an honor… and a measure of our team’s commitment to Aimco’s intentional culture and values,” said Aimco CEO and Chairman, Terry Considine. “It is an endorsement of the hard-working team that has proudly represented Aimco in the Bay Area for the past quarter-century.”



“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” Claffey said. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage.”





Aimco’s Vice President of Operations, Sandy McClure, holds the award surrounded by members of the Bay Area Operations and HR teams.









About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 129 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.



About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 57,000 organizations representing well over 19 million employees in the United States.

