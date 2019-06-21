Crawford United Announces Resignation of Edward Crawford as Director

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford United Corporation (OTC Pink: CRAWA), a Cleveland-based holding company serving diverse markets, announced that Mr. Edward F. Crawford has resigned as a Board Member, effective June 17, 2019, to assume the responsibility as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland. Mr. Crawford has served as a Board Member since 2012.

Mr. Crawford stated, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the stakeholders for supporting a vision resulting in the evolution of a great Company.” Brian E. Powers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Crawford for his vision, leadership, and guidance in building Crawford United Corporation.”

About Crawford United Corporation. Crawford United Corporation is a publicly-traded holding company serving diverse markets, including healthcare, aerospace, education, and petrochemical.

Contact: Brian E. Powers, 216-496-3238



