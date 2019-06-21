Sunwing helps parents kick off the summer and save with the School’s Out for Summer Sale

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the end of the school year fast approaching, parents have some last-minute homework to finish – planning the ultimate summer family getaway! Sunwing is helping families celebrate the end of the school year with the School’s Out for Summer Sale. From now until June 28, 2019, when one parent books, the other parent travels for half the price1 with select vacation packages to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Deals this great won’t last long – travellers will want to book now to secure their getaway at an amazing price.



Families can ditch their staycation plans and book the ultimate summer vacation at an all inclusive resort instead, with amenities and activities that vacationers of all ages will love. Parents can focus on enjoying their time together as a family instead of worrying about arranging meals, keeping the kids entertained or cleaning up like they do at home. Families can make their time away even more memorable with exclusive Experiences of the Week , offering new limited-time deals on top-rated Sunwing Experiences excursions every week, including up to 30% savings on select excursions this week only. Plus, depending on their selected resort, travellers can enjoy even more savings with Kids Stay, Play and Eat FREE deals, no single parent supplement fees, exclusive inclusions and more.

Travellers who book during the promotion can stay on one of the world’s most famous beaches for less at Caribe Club Princess Beach Resort and Spa in Punta Cana . Nestled on the shores of Bavaro Beach, this Sunwing favourite resort offers amenities and activities that everyone in the family will love, from bike rentals to snorkelling and kids and teens clubs.

Another popular resort included in the sale is Riu Montego Bay in Jamaica . This beachfront property is ideal for families with an action-packed activity program, delicious dining and accommodation options that sleep families of five or more. Plus, Sunwing guests can make the most of their time away with exclusive RIU-topia inclusions such as unlimited reservation-free dining at specialty restaurants, complimentary Wi-Fi and more.

Sun-seekers can also enjoy unbeatable savings at Viva Wyndham Azteca in Riviera Maya . This family-friendly resort is located in walking distance from the bustling streets of Playa del Carmen and its famous 5th Avenue. At the resort ,vacationers can try out a range of complimentary water sports, take a dip in one of the sparkling pools and enjoy access to nearby sister resort Viva Wyndham Maya .

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

1The advertised 50% savings for second passenger have been distributed as 25% per person and calculated comparing current price to originally published rate and are reflected in advertised prices

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine**, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

