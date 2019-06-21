Kia Motors Ranked Highest Mass Market Brand for Fifth Consecutive Year in J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Kia Owners Reported Fewest Quality Issues Within the First 90 Days of Ownership Among All Non-Luxury Auto Brands in the U.S.



Kia’s reported problem levels improved by two points over last year to secure the top spot over all non-luxury automakers and second among all brands, luxury and non-luxury

Four Kia models included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry, the most of any brand

The Rio subcompact, Forte compact, Sportage SUV and Sedona minivan each topped their respective segments

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, Kia was named the number one non-luxury automotive brand today by J.D. Power in the 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), with a reported 70 problems per 100 vehicles, a two-point improvement over last year’s results.

Kia’s continued success in IQS was led by having four models – Rio, Forte, Sportage and Soul -- included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry, the most of any brand. In addition, Kia had segment-topping performances from Rio (Small Car), Forte (Compact Car), Sportage (Small SUV) and Sedona (Minivan).

“Ranking as the highest mass market brand in J.D. Power’s U.S. Initial Quality Study for five consecutive years is a tremendous honour for Kia and demonstrates the brand’s established commitment to quality and the customer experience,” said Elias El-Achhab, VP & COO, Kia Canada Inc. “As we celebrate our twentieth year here in Canada, we will continue delivering award-winning vehicles and working to ensure that our customers are getting the industry’s top quality products and unmatched customer experience when they choose Kia over the competition.”

The annual report analyzed responses from 76,256 respondents with regards to 257 vehicle models across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

More information on Kia and its Canadian lineup of vehicles can be found at KiaMedia.ca.

About Kia Canada Inc.

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), established in 1999 and celebrating 20 years in Canada, is a subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. Kia’s full line of award-winning vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 193 dealers nationwide. The company employs 170 people in its Mississauga, Ontario headquarters, various locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montreal, Quebec. Kia’s brand slogan "The Power to Surprise" represents the company's global commitment to surpassing customer expectations through continuous automotive innovation. From compact to crossover to industry leading EV’s, every Kia delivers an extraordinary combination of precision engineering, outstanding performance, innovative features, and advanced safety systems. Having sold close to one million vehicles, popular Canadian models include Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento and Stinger. To learn more about the Kia advantage, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

