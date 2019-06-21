EY announces winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Greater Los Angeles Awards

EY builds on three decades of honoring unstoppable entrepreneurs in Greater Los Angeles and beyond

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) is pleased to announce the winners of the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Awards in Greater Los Angeles. As the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.



Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Greater Los Angeles Award Winners





This group of entrepreneurial leaders was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The winners were unveiled at a black-tie gala on June 20, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills hosted by Christine Devine, KTTV Fox 11 News anchor.

EY has recognized more than 10,000 business leaders around the world, since the inception of the program more than 30 years ago. Past winners have transformed industries, created new product categories, and successfully brought innovation and new technology to traditional industries. The program has honored the inspirational leadership of such entrepreneurs as Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, John Mackey of Whole Foods Market, Pierre Omidyar of eBay, Inc., Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and Mindy Grossman of HSN.

“These inspiring entrepreneurs represent the leadership and brilliant ideas that drive growth and innovation in Greater LA,” said Scott Porter, Co-Director, Entrepreneur Of The Year in Greater Los Angeles. “It has been especially exciting to witness L.A.’s burgeoning entrepreneurial scene over the years. We’re delighted to celebrate these incredible innovators who have done so much for our community and our economy, and we’re grateful to be a part of their journey.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Greater Los Angeles Award winners are:

Emerging Business Software | Daniel Kim , Co-Founder and Co-CEO and Jay Lee , Co-Founder and Co-CEO |

AuditBoard, Inc. | Cerritos, CA





, Co-Founder and Co-CEO and , Co-Founder and Co-CEO | | Cerritos, CA Emerging Media | Guy Oranim , Co-Founder and CEO and Sharon Rechter , Co-Founder and President | First Media | Los Angeles, CA





, Co-Founder and CEO and , Co-Founder and President | | Los Angeles, CA Retail and Consumer Products | Daniel Broukhim , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Michael Broukhim , Co- Founder and Co-CEO and Katie Kitchens , Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief | FabFitFun | Los Angeles, CA





, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, , Co- Founder and Co-CEO and , Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief | | Los Angeles, CA Transformational Leader | Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Chairman and CEO | Hawthorne Direct, LLC | Los Angeles, CA

Advanced Technology | Ryan Hudson , Co-Founder and George Ruan , Co-Founder and CEO | Honey | Los Angeles, CA





, Co-Founder and , Co-Founder and CEO | | Los Angeles, CA Health and Wellness | Nate Snyder , Co-Founder and CEO | Ovation Fertility | Encino, CA





, Co-Founder and CEO | | Encino, CA Consumer Technology and Services | Josh Meyers, CEO | Slickdeals, LLC | Hollywood, CA

To learn more about the Greater Los Angeles program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla . Join us in congratulating this year’s winners on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYGLA .

Since its founding in 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards . Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner then moves on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in Monaco in June 2019.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Los Angeles sponsors also include Platinum sponsor: Marsh; Gold sponsor: Tangram; Silver sponsors: Ballard Spahr LLP, Boston Private Bank and Cresa; Media sponsor: C-Suite Media; and PR sponsor: Olmstead Williams Communications.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY’s Growth Markets Network

EY’s worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we’ve helped many of the world’s most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed.

For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy . For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

Sara Nazarian

EY

+1 213 240 7557

sara.nazarian@ey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2ee9da4-e578-4f62-ad47-cd6252250ebc

