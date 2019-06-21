UNHCR negotiates repatriation of Lóvua refugees

Lóvua, (ANGOP) - The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Angola, Philippa Candler, announced on Thursday (20) in Lóvua, Lunda Norte, the negotiations for the repatriation of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), housed in this locality.,

The migration of 35,000 Congolese citizens in May 2017 was due to political and ethnic tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

UNHCR controls 20,000 refugees in the Lóvua camp, about 100 kilometers from the Dundo city, who have expressed their willingness to return to the DRC after the election of President Felix Tshisekedi in January of this year.

According to Philippa Candler, who was speaking at the provincial event of World Refugee Day, the two countries, through the foreign ministries, are working to advance a tripartite meeting soon (Angola, DRC and UNHCR).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.