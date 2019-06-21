Peapack Private Investment Banking Division Partners with Boll & Branch

Bedminster, NJ, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and the Investment Banking division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s wealth brand, Peapack Private, announce their partnership with Boll & Branch, a leading designer and retailer of luxury home goods that are rooted in quality, ethically made and sustainably sourced.



After a thorough review of a myriad of attractive banking offers, the founders of Boll & Branch, Missy and Scott Tannen, and their highly experienced finance team, chose Peapack Private because of the extraordinary thoughtfulness, creativity and responsiveness of its debt financing and structuring leadership team. This coupled with the client support provided by the bank’s platinum service team, and the growth capital solutions offered by the division, secured the relationship.

"The team at Peapack Private has been an exceptional partner to us, understanding our business, anticipating and customizing solutions to accommodate our wants and needs throughout our discussions. We need an astute financial partner who will grow with us and prioritize what's best for our business, and more importantly, the people behind our business. Everyone on the Peapack team is smart, helpful and incredibly responsive. We're proud to work with them and look forward to a long partnership,” said David Reid, President and Chief Financial Officer at Boll & Branch.

Boll & Branch is known globally for its steadfast commitment to bringing sustainable business practices to the luxury home sector. In just over four years, Boll & Branch has become the world's largest consumer of Fair Trade Certified™ organic cotton and has supported the livelihoods of thousands of textile workers around the world by mandating fair wages and business practices. As a result, Boll & Branch has become one of the largest e-commerce-first luxury home brands ever and counts hundreds of thousands of Americans, including U.S. Presidents and countless celebrities, as its customers.

Patrick Brocker, Head of Structured Finance for the Peapack Private Investment Banking division, commented, “We respect the heirloom quality products Boll & Branch produces and the incredible reputation the world-class leadership team at Boll & Branch has built through their ethical and fair approach to customers, employees and vendors. We are like-minded. Our ultimate goal is to help them achieve their strategic objectives now and in the future.”

Peapack Private’s Investment Banking division offers a full range of corporate advisory solutions to middle market companies and their owners across all major industry sectors. The team specializes in taking a relationship-first approach in every interaction, while providing senior leadership with independent advice. This includes merger and acquisition advisory support, evaluation and assistance with accessing alternative capital markets, evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, and customized structured finance based on asset-based and/or enterprise value.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.66 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $6.3 billion as of March 31, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Denise M. Pace-Sanders, Senior Vice President Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

