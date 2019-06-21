PHASTAR to Expand its Asia Pacific and U.S. Footprint with New Offices

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHASTAR , a global CRO, announced today that it will establish new offices in Tokyo and San Diego in 2020. Recruitment has already started for staff in the new offices which will serve as operational hubs for customers in Japan and the West Coast of North America. The new locations form a key component of the company’s current 5-year growth plan.



/EIN News/ -- Kevin Kane, PHASTAR CEO, said, “I am delighted to be adding these key locations to our existing presence across Europe, the eastern U.S., Kenya, and Australia. We want to attract the best talent possible into PHASTAR and opening offices in these regions gives us access to more experts well-versed in clinical study design and reporting. We have chosen locations that are close to existing customers, and senior staff in the new sites will continue to enhance our customer interface. PHASTAR is one year into a strategic plan which is delivering growth of which we’re very proud. Tokyo and San Diego are coming on stream at a good time for us and will support us in our vision to become a supplier of choice to the pharma and biotech sectors.”

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global CRO offering statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, data management and data science services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR’s number one priority is to ensure that the work we produce is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes the “PHASTAR Discipline”, our unique set of internal processes and checklists designed to ensure optimal quality and enabling 2,500 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company. PHASTAR is in the top ten of statistically focused CROs globally with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany and Kenya.

