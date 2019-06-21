Richard Citron, Acclaimed Business Attorney, Chimes in on the Profitability of California’s Sidewalk Vendors

Rick Citron, Acclaimed Business Attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Times are changing. Within the next few weeks, people will not only be able to buy tacos on the sidewalk in West Hollywood, they might be able to purchase a dog or cat as well. The West Hollywood City Council is being asked to revise the city’s sidewalk vending laws to bring them into compliance with SB 946, a bill that decriminalizes sidewalk vending that was put forward by Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) and signed into law last November by Gov. Jerry Brown.

“With Senate Bill 946, we can start seeing sidewalk vendors for who they are – women and seniors, single parents, and micro-business owners taking that first step to starting their own business,” Lara said after Brown signed the bill into law. “Governor Brown’s signature validates that thousands of sidewalk vendors are an important part of our economy; whose hard work supports their families and gives California its unique flavor.”

Rick Citron, founding partner of Citron & Deutsch and winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Business Attorney – 2019,” has much to say on the news. “I love the idea of people having the opportunity to start their own businesses at low cost using a cart or a kiosk,” Citron states, “but there are problems with congestion on streets and sidewalks. Other cities have faced these obstacles and have thoughtful permit programs which account for these and other issues. It’s important that the City needs to make sure the new vendors operate in a way that does not significantly impact the brick and mortar stores immediately nearby, which includes not only access but also competing products.”

“We look forward to assisting these vendors in starting their business journeys,” continues Citron, “We have team members who speak Spanish, German, Hebrew, and Farsi.”

Citron & Deutsch (C&D) law firm has provided a unique combination of legal and business consulting services. With their entrepreneurial background and the professional networking that comes after forming more than 2,000 entities, they know what it takes to develop a valuable business. Whether it’s creating partnerships, designing business strategies, or developing management teams, they are experts at identifying the missing elements needed to cultivate desired results. C&D is, in a sense, an “entrepreneurial greenhouse" that assists each level of corporate growth and nurtures businesses for lasting success.



