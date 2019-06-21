Power Generation Construction Projects: Global Insights (2019-2024) by Country, Stage, Value and Type of Power Generation Construction

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Power Generation Construction Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis based on total project values for Global markets and the regions and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 projects are listed giving country, stage, value and type of power generation construction.



Values by ten types of project power categories are given including nuclear, wind, coal and biomass. Power generation capacity (MW) analysis is also provided. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



The global power generation projects pipeline is worth US$4.46 trillion. Asia-Pacific dominates, with a project pipeline (including all projects from announcement to execution stage) valued at US$1.99 trillion, followed by the Middle East and Africa with projects valuing US$960 billion. The Americas has power generation projects with a value of US$852.3 billion, while the pipeline for Europe is valued at US$739.5 billion; these projects will provide an additional 2,450GW of power capacity globally.



Increased industrialization in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, together with mass urbanization, has increased the demand for reliable energy sources. Global consumption of energy in 2017 reached 13,511 million tonnes oil equivalent (Mtoe), according to the BP Statistical Review. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share with 5,744 Mtoe, followed by the Americas with 3,473Mtoe, Europe and Eurasia with 2,948 Mtoe and the Middle East and Africa with 1,347 Mtoe.



The global power generation projects pipeline has a large share of projects at the early stages, with 12% at pre-planning and 45% at the planning stage. Projects at the pre-execution stage (design, tender and EPC award) account for 12% of the total, while the remaining 33% are in execution. Assuming all projects tracked go ahead as planned, annual spending will reach US$863.9 billion in 2020, and reduce to US$768.7 billion in 2021.



China has the largest pipeline of power generation construction projects, with a total of value of US$473.9 billion, followed by India with US$433.2 billion. The US has a projects pipeline valued at US$365.5 billion. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest shares of the global project pipelines for nuclear, coal, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass power generation construction projects. Notably, it accounts for 77% of the pipeline of coal power projects.



Europe has the highest value of wind projects, which demonstrates the effect of the Renewable Energy Directive on the EU28 countries in adopting more renewable energy sources. The UK is the leader in investment for wind projects - predominantly off-shore. The highest value power generation project globally is the US$35 billion East Anglia Offshore Windfarm Development in the UK.



The Middle East and Africa region dominates investment in solar power projects, with total pipeline valued at US$319.9 billion, reflecting Saudi Arabia's landmark US$200 billion SoftBank deal to build the world's largest solar farm. The SoftBank project is intended to develop a generating capacity of up to 200GW by 2030.



Key Highlights



Reasons to Buy

Gain insight and see forecasts for the power generation construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development for globally, regionally and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country, based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Topics Covered



1. GLOBAL OVERVIEW



2. SECTOR ANALYTICS

2.1. Solar

2.2. Gas

2.3. Nuclear

2.4. Hydroelectric

2.5. Coal

2.6. Wind



3. REGIONS

3.1. Americas

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4. Middle East and Africa



4. PROJECT ANALYTICS BY COUNTRY

4.1. China

4.2. India

4.3. United States

4.4. UK

4.5. Saudi Arabia

4.6. Indonesia

4.7. Vietnam

4.8. Pakistan

4.9. Turkey

4.10. Bangladesh



