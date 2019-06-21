Global Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market Outlook to 2024: Technological Advancements in Genomics Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recombinant DNA technology has created several potential innovation opportunities for developing a wide range of therapeutic products, with immediate effect in the medical genetics and biomedicine by modifying microorganisms, animals, and plants to yield medically useful substances. So, increasing demand, as well as the application of RDT in various sectors are acting as a major driver for the growth of the market.



Food & Agriculture is Expected to Grow with a High CAGR in the Forecasted Period



In agriculture development of genetically modified crops, with a purpose to improve both yield and resistance to plant pests, or herbicides seems to have gained a degree of public acceptance and is already practiced in a commercial context in several countries. The genetically modified tomato CGN-89564-2 was the first commercially grown, genetically engineered crop product to be granted a license for human consumption. Additionally, DNA molecular marker technology is important for preservation, identification, evaluation, mining, and innovation of plant germplasm resources.



The introduction of a genetically modified fruit paved the way for use of GMOs in food, and today genetic modification is widespread. According to Journal of Applied Biotechnology and Bioengineering in 2016, in the United States, 88% of corn and 93% of soybeans are genetically altered and much of this finds it's way unlabeled into processed foods. Thus, increased application of RDT in agriculture and food is augmenting the growth of the market.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to the presence of number of biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies and presence of effective regulatory bodies to monitor the various ethical and scientific concerns, pertaining to the use of technology which has helped the growth of the Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The Recombinant DNA (rDNA) Technology market is competitive and consists of a major players and small players. In terms of market share, these major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players of the market are GenScript, New England Biolabs, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Sanofi are among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancements in Genomics

4.2.2 Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Industry

4.2.3 Increasing Demand as well as Application of Recombinant/Genetically Modified Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory, Scientific, and Ethical Challenges Associated with Gene Therapy

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.1.1 Therapeutic Agent

5.1.1.2 Human Protein

5.1.1.3 Vaccine

5.1.2 Non-medical

5.1.2.1 Biotech Crops

5.1.2.2 Specialty Chemicals

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Expression System

5.2.2 Cloning Vector

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Food and Agriculture

5.3.2 Health and Disease

5.3.3 Environment

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.2 Academic and Government Research Institutes

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen Inc.

6.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech Inc.)

6.1.4 GenScript

6.1.5 Merck KGaA

6.1.6 New England Biolabs

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Novo Nordisk A/S

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Sanofi



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



