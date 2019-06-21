TRAFALGAR RELEASING AND ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT BRING ‘RUSH: CINEMA STRANGIATO 2019’ TO MOVIE THEATERS WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 21

“ANNUAL EXERCISE IN FAN INDULGENCE” FOR RUSH FANS WILL FEATURE A SPECIAL LOOK INTO R40 LIVE, FEATURING NEW BACKSTAGE FOOTAGE, SPECIAL GUESTS, AND HIT SONGS “CLOSER TO THE HEART,” “SUBDIVISIONS” AND MORE

/EIN News/ --

Denver, CO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global event distributor Trafalgar Releasing and Anthem Entertainment announce tickets are now on sale for RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019, coming to select cinemas across the globe, for a special, limited theatrical engagement on Wednesday, August 21. Hailed as an "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" Cinema Strangiato is set to see the Holy Trinity of Rock return to the big screen bringing RUSH fans together in movie theatres worldwide.

In partnership with Concord, RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 will feature a special look inside some of the most powerful performances from R40 LIVE, the band’s 2015 tour and live album of the same name.

The theatrical film experience is set to include top RUSH songs, such as “Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage previously left on the cutting room floor. The release also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder,” and exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went into the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the RUSH frontman himself.

“I’m excited for fans to see some new clips from our R40 tour but also a peek behind the scenes

of making the Big Beautiful Book of Bass,” said Geddy Lee.

The news of RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 follows other recently announced upcoming music releases from Trafalgar Releasing including The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London directed by longtime collaborator Tim Pope, the first worldwide outing for the ninth Grateful Dead Annual Meet-up at the Movies, hit Tribeca Film Festival music documentary Between Me and My Mind featuring Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, and the latest film from Roger Waters based on the US + THEM World Tour. Other recent music releases from Trafalgar Releasing have included The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Burn the Stage: the Movie, Muse Drones World Tour and Distant Sky: Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing added: "Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to bring Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 to theaters around the globe for the first of what we’re hoping will become an annual event, bringing fans together to experience a celebration of one of the world's most popular rock bands."

The event will be screened in theaters around the world in over 400 cinemas on Wednesday, August 21. Fans can visit CinemaStrangiato.com for a full list of theater locations and to purchase tickets.

###

LINKS & DETAILS:

Global theatrical release date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Ticketing Website: https://www.cinemastrangiato.com

Official Website – https://www.rush.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/rushtheband/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/rush

Twitter – https://twitter.com/rushtheband

EPK: https://thinkjam.box.com/s/a6i68ae7pel2iiv1y4500xp2kjcgh995

Attachment

Jacklyn Arding / Stella Ferguson Think Jam (323) 761-2333 trafalgar@thinkjam.com Ollie Charles Trafalgar Releasing +44 (0)7471 907 077 ollie.c@trafalgar-releasing.com Tye Worobess Anthem Entertainment (647) 202-6283 tworobess@anthementertainment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.