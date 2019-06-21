Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Outlook to 2024 with Corning, Greiner Bio-One Intl, Merck Millipore, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings: Global Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Some of the major drivers for this market include increasing research related to stem cells. The recent years have gained high importance of stem cells in treating many chronic diseases. It has been observed that stem cells have great potential for cell therapy, protein cell culture, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine.



Other drivers include growing demand for protein therapeutics and targeted therapy, as well as a steady increase in the preference towards 3D cell cultures over 2d cell cultures.



However, there are several government laws as well as individual societies norms which inhibit the use of animal source protein coating which restricts the growth of the overall market. With that, there is a high cost associated with cell culture protein.



Synthetic Proteins Expected to Provide Fast Growth for the Market Over the Forecast Period



The artificial proteins are consequently the leading category of protein sources in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market. The synthetic proteins have a relatively lower risk proposition, as they are less prone to contamination. There is a wide range of applications which scientific researches in their studies have observed, potential treating the diseases early. There is a growing application related to protein therapeutics and technological advancement. Moreover, it is an alternative source of animal sources, which drives its importance in research communities and market. Thus, it is estimated to grow fastest, over the forecast period.



North America is Estimated to Hold Largest Share in the Market



North America is well known for its better cell culture laboratories and funding for research in the healthcare domain. Every year, in the US, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), funds heavily for stem cell research. For cancer diseases research and personalized medicine, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) also allocates high funds each across universities and companies collaborating with research centers. Such factors boost the importance of cell culture activities. The healthcare expenditure is high in the US and Canada.



Competitive Landscape



The major market players are focusing on technological advancements in protein technology and cell culture techniques. Some of the major players in the market are Corning Incorporated, Greiner Bio-One International, Merck Millipore, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Stem Cell Research Activities

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Protein Therapeutics & Targeted Therapy

4.2.3 Growing Preference for 3D Cell Cultures over 2D Cell Cultures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Restriction Against Use of Animal Source Protein Coating Material

4.3.2 High Cost of Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Products

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Protein Source

5.1.1 Animal-Derived Protein

5.1.2 Human-Derived Protein

5.1.3 Synthetic Protein

5.1.4 Plant-Derived Protein

5.2 By Type of Coating

5.2.1 Self Coating

5.2.2 Pre-Coating

5.2.2.1 Microwell Plates

5.2.2.2 Petri Dish

5.2.2.3 Flask

5.2.2.4 Slides

5.2.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abcam PLC

6.1.2 Corning Incorporated

6.1.3 Greiner Bio-One International AG

6.1.4 Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

6.1.5 Promega Corporation

6.1.6 Qiagen N.V.

6.1.7 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.9 Viogene BioTek Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



