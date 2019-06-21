Aspen Group, Inc. Announces Uplisting to The Nasdaq Global Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market. The Company’s common stock has been traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Trading on The Nasdaq Global Market is expected to commence on June 24, 2019. ASPU will continue to be the trading symbol for the Company’s common stock.



“We believe this move is important for the growth of our Company. The Nasdaq Global Market sets certain financial requirements that we have met, and we believe the Global Market will increase our visibility in the institutional marketplace and enhance our ability to attract new investors,” said Chairman & CEO, Michael Mathews.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Company Contact:

Aspen Group, Inc.

Michael Mathews, CEO

914-906-9159



