Netflix English-Speaking Film and Television Rates 2019: Unprecedented Access to Exclusive Licensing Rate Cards

Accurately value film and television content in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States with unprecedented access to exclusive licensing rate cards.

The 2019 Netflix English-Speaking Film and Television Rate Report Series includes findings for three separate licensing agreements between Netflix and a U.S. film and television studio for streaming rights in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The SVOD licensing agreements grants Netflix a non-exclusive license to transmit selected film and television content in the territories. The licensing rates provided in the report cover a range of dates, most of the rate cards were effective from 2014 through 2018.



The 2019 Netflix English-Speaking Rate Report Series delivers unmatched financials to help you accurately value film and television content in several English-Speaking territories.

The 2019 Netflix Rate Report Series provides licensing rate cards for the following film categories:

First Run Features

First Run Free TV Window Feature

First Run Pay Feature

Non Qualifying First Run Free TV Window Features

Non Territory Release

Second Window Features

Second Window Premium Feature

Recent Library Features

Re-Run Feature

Re-Run Library Feature

Library Features

Current and Premium Made-For-TV Films

Current and Direct-To-Video Films

Made-For-TV Films

Direct-To-Video Films

The 2019 Netflix Rate Report Series provides licensing rate cards for the following television categories:

Current Series

Non-Current Series

Non-Returning Series

Premium Catalog Series

Catalog Series

Catalog Miniseries

+ Specific Case Studies

