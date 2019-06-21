Global Biostimulants Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to Reach $5.23 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% During 2018 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biostimulants Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biostimulants market is expected to reach $5.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during 2018 to 2026



Biostimulants are naturally produced fertilizers that are used to rouse plant growth and efficiency, in adding to the nourishment of agrarian products. A biostimulant boosts plant development and growth throughout the crop life cycle. Increasing demand for soil degradation is influencing the market growth. However, the lower quality of biostimulant products is hindering the market growth.



Based on Application, Seed treatment segment is dominating the market. It is increasing in seed cost, weather modifies and increased use of multi-component products. Factors such as safety of seed from rotting and confrontation to storage insects & pests offer talented growth opportunities for the industry.



The key vendors mentioned are BASF, Isagro, Valagro, Italpollina, Syngenta, Bioag Alliance, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Ilsa, Koppert, ArystaLifescience and Biolchim.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fruits & Vegetables

5.3 Row Crops & Cereals

5.4 Turfs & Ornamentals

5.5 Other Crop Types



6 Global Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vitamins & Amino Acids

6.3 Trace Minerals

6.4 Seaweed Extracts

6.5 Microbial Amendments

6.6 Humic Substances

6.7 Other Active Ingredients



7 Global Biostimulants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foliar Treatment

7.3 Soil Treatment

7.4 Seed Treatment



8 Global Biostimulants Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid

8.3 Dry



9 Global Biostimulants Market, By Origin

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biosynthetic Biostimulants

9.3 Natural Biostimulants



10 Global Biostimulants Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 BASF

12.2 Isagro

12.3 Valagro

12.4 Italpollina

12.5 Syngenta

12.6 Bioag Alliance

12.7 FMC Corporation

12.8 Adama Agricultural Solutions

12.9 Ilsa

12.10 Koppert

12.11 Arysta Lifescience

12.12 Biolchim



