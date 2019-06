Global $10+ Bn Precision Farming/Agriculture Market to 2025 - Opportunity in Growing Application of Telematics in Agriculture

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Yield Monitoring, Irrigation Management) And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precision farming market expected to register a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period.



Growing number of applications for telematics in agriculture is anticipated to drive the demand for precision farming over the projected period. Telematics services include tracking devices using Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to show the position of the equipment for management purposes. Major manufacturers of agriculture equipment are adopting telematics services for their equipment to improve farm efficiency, thereby reducing the cost of agricultural operations and maximizing profitability. Additionally, improved management can help reduce environmental impact.



Telematics technology is used to capture and transfer data from the farm equipment through sensors installed on tractors and other field monitoring equipment. The increasing adoption of telematics systems by agricultural equipment companies is expected to drive growth of the precision farming market.



With advancements in GPS guidance and automation, drones are poised to transform the agriculture industry. The ability of drones to precisely analyze the soil at the beginning of the crop cycle and detect a plant infected with bacteria or fungus is anticipated to lead to the growth of the drone segment.



The Connected Farm application of Trimble Inc. uses cellular and wireless technology to share records from field images for crop scouting reports. Additionally, the company's Farm Works software is used to manage the data transferred from farm equipment. On the other hand, Raven Industries, Inc. provides a telematics service called Slingshot. The service uses cellphone networks to enable data transfer as well as offer real-time kinematic GPS signals and technical support in the farm field. It also enables users to track the location of their vehicle.



However, the low rate of technology adoption among farmers is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. This may be due to factors such as absence of stringent standards and limitations on the exchange of data. Furthermore, farmers lack independent consulting and advisory services owing to the absence of validated agronomic models for Variable Rate Technology (VRT) to make decisions on investments. In addition, independent services are not linked to co-operatives, government bodies, and farmer's associations where farmers can get additional information to make improved decisions.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Increasing government support for adopting modern agricultural techniques and growing need for efficiently monitoring the health of crops are expected to drive the market

Services segment is expected to portray a significant CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period

Cloud-based software model is anticipated to gain significant market share over the projected period as it reduces energy consumption and provides storage for large amount of data while facilitating cost saving

Innovations in GPS mapping and related farming applications are enabling farmers to operate more efficiently and increase their profit margins

Demand for drones is expected to grow in the agriculture field as they are increasingly used in monitoring irrigation systems

Yield monitoring finds wide applications in soil monitoring as it helps detect the properties of soil for increasing yields

Digital revolution in the agricultural sector, along with government financial incentives to farms, is likely to drive demand in the Europe precision farming market in the forthcoming years

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the availability of the largest agricultural land, which provides growth opportunities in countries such as China, India, Australia, and Japan

Key market players include Agribotix LLC (U.S.), Deere & Company (U.S.), SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.), Farmers Edge, Inc. (Canada), and Granular, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Precision Farming - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Precision Farming Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. Precision Farming - Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Growing awareness of precision farming

3.4.1.2. Challenges involved in agricultural work

3.4.1.3. Growing awareness of the benefits of agriculture drones

3.4.1.4. Growing government support for the adoption of modern agricultural methods

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. High initial capital investment

3.4.3. Market challenge analysis

3.4.3.1. Scarcity of trained farmers

3.4.3.2. Lack of technology adoption among farmers

3.4.4. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.4.1. Growing application of telematics in agriculture

3.5. Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6. Precision Farming- Key Company Analysis, 2015

3.6.1. Key company analysis, 2015

3.6.2. Precision farming key start-up analysis

3.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8. Precision Farming- PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Precision Farming Market: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Precision Farming Market: Offering Analysis

4.1.1. Hardware market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1. Automation and control systems market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.1. Drones market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.2. Application control devices market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.3. Guidance system market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.3.1. GPS market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.3.2. GIS market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.4. Remote sensing market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.4.1. Handheld market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.4.2. Satellite sensing market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.5. Driverless tractors market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.6. Mobile devices market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.7. VRT market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.7.1. Map-based market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.7.2. Sensor-based market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.8. Wireless modules market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.8.1. Bluetooth technology market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.8.2. Wi-Fi technology market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.8.3. Zigbee technology market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.1.8.4. RF technology market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2. Sensing devices market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.1. Soil sensor market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.1.1. Nutrient sensor market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.1.2. Moisture sensor market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.1.3. Temperature sensor market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.2. Water sensor market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.3. Climate sensor market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.1.2.4. Other market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.2. Software market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.2.1. Web-based market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.2.2. Cloud-based market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3. Services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.1. System integration & consulting market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.2. Maintenance & support market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.3. Managed services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.3.1. Data services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.3.2. Analytics services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.3.3. Farm operation services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.4. Assisted professional services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.4.1. Supply chain management services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

4.1.3.4.2. Climate information services market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Precision Farming Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Precision Farming Market: Application Analysis

5.1.1. Yield monitoring market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.1.1. On-farm market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.1.2. Off-farm market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.2. Field mapping market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.3. Crop scouting market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.4. Weather tracking & forecasting market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.5. Irrigation management market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.6. Inventory management market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

5.1.7. Farm labor management market estimates and forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Precision Farming Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction, Inc.

AGCO Corporation

Agribotix LLC

CropMetrics LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc

Raven Industries, Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow64gw





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agriculture

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.