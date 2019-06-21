Jamba Celebrates National Smoothie Day with Sweet Giveaways, Launches Secret Menu Favorite White Gummi

On June 21, Jamba invites guests to stop by to enjoy free smoothies and taste the latest flavors, including a former secret menu item hitting stores nationwide for the first time!

ATLANTA, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamba defined the smoothie category nearly 30 years ago when it started as a little juice shop in California. Throughout the years, Jamba has become the go-to destination for delicious and delightful smoothies that refresh and reinvigorate on-the-go. Today, Jamba is celebrating guests across the country, by ringing in National Smoothie Day at stores nationwide. The holiday marks the kick-off of summer, so they’re throwing the biggest party of the year. On Friday, June 21 from 2-5 PM, guests may stop by a participating Jamba to enjoy one free small smoothie featuring the newest summertime flavors including White Gummi, a former secret menu favorite that’s now on the everyday menu!



/EIN News/ -- Earlier this month, Jamba announced a newly innovated menu of smoothies, juices and bowls catering to a broad spectrum of guests. The newest smoothies from Jamba this month include the plant-based Vanilla Blue Sky Smoothie and Bowl with beautifully and naturally occurring blue spirulina. Jamba fans are also celebrating the return of the Watermelon Breeze Smoothie, a refreshing and craveable summertime delight. In addition to these two smoothies, Jamba is bringing back a cult classic just in time for National Smoothie Day. White Gummi features flavors like peach, orange, pineapple, and lime, making it the ultimate sweet treat for summer. Formerly an underground favorite among Jamba loyalists, White Gummi is making its debut on menus for the first time. Guests can get a taste of all three flavors for free only on National Smoothie Day.

“Jamba means celebrate, and what better day to celebrate our customers than on National Smoothie Day?” said Jamba’s CMO Shivram Vaideeswaran. “We’re thrilled to be able to say thanks to our guests for the years of love by giving away free smoothies and, at long last, answering their prayers to officially bring White Gummi to menus nationwide.”

About Jamba ®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on the go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba, through its subsidiaries, is the franchisor of more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

