Middle East and Africa Graphic Films Market to 2027 - Focus on Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

The Middle East & African graphic films market suggests that this market is going to develop at a CAGR of 4.70% in the forecast years 2019-2027. This market report of this region studies the countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa and rest of the MEA.



The growth of the Middle East & African graphic films market can be attributed to the flourishing automotive and advertising & tourism industries. The number of vehicles sold in this region have increased over the years. Thus, the rise in automotive sales will lead to an increased demand for graphic films, as these films help reduce wastage. Moreover, they can also be used as vehicle wraps, anti-graffiti material and more. The advertising & tourism industry has been using graphic films for promotional purposes such as making billboards, hoardings, banners, etc. This is largely due to the beneficial properties of these films, such as flexibility and durability.



Graphic films have an aesthetic appeal and hence are a popular choice for interior decoration. The construction industry in the MEA is dominated by Saudi Arabia. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, the construction industry is set to flourish further. Graphic films are used in making side-walks, walls, windows, etc in residential and non-residential buildings. The increased government expenditure on infrastructure projects will indirectly push for the sales of graphic films.



However, the market faces restraints such as the highly-unbalanced revenue structure of the market. Provision of graphic films at lower rates by local vendors pull customers towards them, thus decreasing the sales of larger companies. This causes imbalance in the market structure, and developing a solution to this problem is essential to enable greater market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Graphic Films Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Comparison of Traditional Vs Digital Billboards

2.2.2. Bioplastic Polymers - a New Trend in Graphic Films Market

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Quality

2.4.3. Application

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.7.1. Suppliers

2.7.2. Research & Development

2.7.3. Manufacturing & Reatailing

2.7.3.1. Manufacturing

2.7.3.2. Retailing

2.7.3.3. End-Users

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Key Market Strategies

2.9.1. Primary Strategy: Product Launch & Innovation

2.9.2. Secondary Strategy: Merger & Acquisition

2.9.3. Tertiary Strategy: Investment

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Cost Efficiency of Graphic Films For Promotion

2.10.2. Growth in Advertising and Marketing Industry

2.10.3. Demand From E Commerce Industry

2.11. Market Restraints

2.11.1. Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Demand From Asia Pacific Region

2.12.2. Improvement in Digital Printing Technology

2.13. Market Challenges

2.13.1. Unorganized Structure of the Market



3. Graphic Films Market Outlook - By Polymer

3.1. Polypropylene

3.2. Polyethylene

3.3. Polyvinyl Chloride

3.4. Others



4. Graphic Films Market Outlook - By Film Type

4.1. Opaque

4.2. Reflective

4.3. Transparent

4.4. Translucent



5. Graphic Films Market Outlook - By Printing Technology

5.1. Flexography

5.2. Rotogravure

5.3. Offset

5.4. Digital



6. Graphic Films Market Outlook - By End User

6.1. Automotive

6.2. Promotional & Advertisement

6.3. Industrial

6.4. Others



7. Graphic Films Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. Market By Polymer

7.2. Market By Film Type

7.3. Market By Printing Technology

7.4. Market By End User

7.5. Country Analysis

7.5.1. The United Arab Emirates

7.5.2. Turkey

7.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5. Rest of the Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape



3M Company

Achilles Usa Inc.

AGfa Graphics

Amcor Ltd

Arlon Graphics LLC

Avery Dennison Corporation (Acquired By Ccl Industries, Inc.)

Ccl Industries

Constantia Flexibles

Covestro AG

Drytac Corporation

Dunmore

E.Idu Pont Nemours And Company

Hexis Sa

Jessup Manufacturing

Kay Premium Marking Film Ltd.

Wiman Corporation

