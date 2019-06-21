Philippines' Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018 - 2025: New Excise Tax Rates for Fuel and Vehicles Depressed Auto Sales

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines' Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the automotive market in the Philippines. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations). The automotive market in the Philippines has been facing downward sales due to new excise rates for both fuel and vehicles.



This insight offers an overview of the market and discusses trends as well as factors likely to influence it in the short and the long terms. It also discusses total industry volume, segment volume and share, passenger vehicles' sub-segment volume share, passenger vehicle market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, and commercial vehicle market share by brand; this includes year-on-year sub-segment volume and share and market share by brand for both PVs and CVs. Market participant activities, new models launched, and key regulatory developments are also examined.



The insight also sheds light on market drivers and restraints, market canvas up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q3 2018, and a 2018 market outlook as of Q3 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

3. The Philippines - Overview

Total Industry Volume (TIV)

Segment Volume and Share

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

PVs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

4. The Philippines - Q3 2018

YoY Segment Volume as of Q3 2018

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018

PVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share as of Q3 2018

CVs' Market Share by Brand as of Q3 2018

Market Participant Activities

New Models Launched

Key Regulatory Developments - July 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - August 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - September 2018

5. The Philippines - 2018 Outlook

Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics

Market Canvas Up to 2025

2018 Market Specifics

Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics

2018 Market Outlook as of Q3 2018

6. Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Conclusions and Key Takeaways

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



