Global $24.2 Bn Plaque Psoriasis Drug Forecast and Market to 2027: Amgen's Enbrel, Janssen's Remicade and AbbVie's Humira Dominated the Market for Over 10 Years

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plaque Psoriasis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Plaque Psoriasis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027", provides key metrics for Plaque Psoriasis (Epidemiology, Market Size, Product Pipeline, Key Events, Competitive Analysis) in the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) covered in this report-the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan-during the forecast period from 2017-2027.



There is a high level of unmet need that is beginning to be addressed by pharmaceutical companies and this in turn is driving the modest growth of the global Plaque psoriasis market. Global Plaque psoriasis market is expected to grow from $16.2bn in 2017 to $24.2bn in 2027 across the seven major markets (7MM - The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%.



Psoriasis is an incurable, chronic and systemic inflammatory skin disorder with a prevalence of 2-3% worldwide. The exact cause of psoriasis is unknown, although it is believed that environmental factors, skin barrier disruptions, and immune dysfunctions are key components that induce the development of psoriasis. The most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis (psoriasis vulgaris), which is the focus of this report.



The Plaque psoriasis market is currently very dynamic, with novel pipeline therapies being developed. As well as the recent launch of UCB's Cimzia and Sun Pharma's Ilumya, will challenge the current tumor necrosis factor (TNF), IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitors, and small molecule compounds.



However, there are still a number of unmet clinical needs in the Plaque psoriasis market, especially relating to the lack of oral therapies and safe topical therapies. These needs have been emphasized by various key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed. Furthermore, KOLs have highlighted that there is a lack of safe and efficacious treatment alternatives for pregnant and breastfeeding women.



Blockbuster drugs such as Amgen's Enbrel (etanercept), Janssen's Remicade (infliximab) and AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab) have dominated the Plaque psoriasis market for over 10 years. Nevertheless, this is set to change as there has been increasing development of new therapeutics, particularly within the IL-17 and IL-23 classes. Furthermore, companies are racing to bring their biosimilars to the market. As a result, it will be difficult for any one product to become and remain a market leader in a heavily competitive market.



There are many companies that are striving to enter the Plaque psoriasis market and many of the drugs target moderate and severe Plaque psoriasis patients. However, the most neglected segment is the mild severity. There are limited treatment options other than topical and small molecule therapeutics and this is a high unmet need.



Key Questions Answered

How will the Psoriasis market landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) change from 2017-2027?

What are the most promising late-stage pipeline drugs in Plaque Psoriasis?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline therapies compare with one another and against existing treatment options?

What are the greatest unmet needs in Plaque Psoriasis? Will the pipeline drugs fulfil these needs of the market?

What are the largest opportunities in the Plaque Psoriasis landscape?

Scope

Overview of Plaque psoriasis, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline Plaque psoriasis market revenue from 2017-2027. ACOT and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Plaque psoriasis therapeutics sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Plaque psoriasis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Plaque Psoriasis: Executive Summary

2.1 Moderate Growth Is Expected for the plaque psoriasis Market from 2017-2027

2.2 R&D Strategies Target Moderate to Severe Patients

2.3 Opportunities Remain for Novel Oral and Topical Therapies

2.4 Pipeline Agents Provide Improved Treatment Options in the Crowded Market

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems



5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Plaque Psoriasis (20172027)

5.5.1 One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis

5.5.2 Age-Specific One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis

5.5.3 Sex-Specific One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis

5.5.4 One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis by Severity

5.5.5 One-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Plaque Psoriasis with PsA

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis



6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 Leading Prescribed Drugs and Treatment Guidelines

6.3 US

6.4 5EU

6.5 Japan



7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lack of Oral Therapies

8.3 Lack of New Topical Therapies

8.4 Safe and Efficacious Drugs for Pregnant Women

8.5 Treatment Options for Mild Plaque psoriasis Patients

8.6 Education and Treatment of Psychological Factors Accompanying Plaque psoriasis



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview



10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Company Profiles

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.2 AbbVie

10.3.3 Amgen

10.3.4 Novartis

10.3.5 Pfizer

10.3.6 Eli Lilly

10.3.7 Merck

10.3.8 Leo Pharma

10.3.9 Celgene

10.3.10 Can-Fite Biopharma

10.3.11 UCB

10.3.12 Sun Pharma



11 Market Outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1oxnk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Immune Disorders Drugs, Psoriasis Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.