Dental Implants Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.90% till 2025 - TMR

Increasing Awareness about Oral Care to Bolster Dental Implants Market

Albany, New York, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to TMR, the global dental implants market is prognosticated to earn a revenue worth of US$6.54 bn by 2025 end. The market in 2016 was initially valued around worth of US$3.60 bn. Analysts at TMR projects the global dental implant market are likely to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.90% within the forecast period, from 2017 to 2025.

Dental implants is essentially an implantation of metal, for example, titanium and zirconium into the jawbone underneath the gums. Such implants help the dental specialists in mounting the artificial teeth over them. Such USPs are fueling the global dental implants market. Aside from this, increasing awareness and rising number of old aged people about keeping up oral wellbeing are likewise energizing the demand in the global dental implants market.

The global dental implants market is expected to encounter a notable rise because of the surge in population and neglected therapeutic needs. Increase in awareness among customers with regards to the oral care is helping them recognize the ailments and different issues related with teeth. The growth in economical conditions across the globe is favoring the development of dental implants in both developed and developing nations all over the world.

Rising Awareness among Consumers about Oral Care to Fuel Market Growth

Furthermore, there are several types of dental implants available in the market such as endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, intramucosal plants, and transosteal implants. Rising incidences of various dental diseases, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising popularity of dental tourism are the major factors for propelling growth in the global dental implants market. Along with these, rising aging population is also bolstering growth in the global dental implants market.

Improper Reimbursement Policies to Hamper Market’s Growth

A couple of difficulties upsetting the development of the global dental implants market are improper reimbursement policies of medical divisions over the globe, and lack of awareness for dental implants medical procedure. Regardless, the slow development rate of the market is repaid by steady demand for bridges, crowns, and overdentures. This is likely to help conquer the obstruction in the coming years.

The global dental implants market bears a highly consolidated vendor landscape, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recently published report. This is solely because of the existence of small -scale vendors in the dental implants market. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, 3M, Straumann Holding AG, Health Care, Danaher Corporation, Health Care, AVINENT Implant System S.L are top companies working in the global dental implants market.

The review is based on a market research report by TMR, titled, “Dental Implants Market (Product - Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Intramucosal Implants; Material - Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants; End User - Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025”.

