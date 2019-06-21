Houston Lead Generation Company Launches Real-Time Pay Per Call Lead Generation Services

Call Center Operators

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Consulting Group, an Inbound Lead Generation Company operating in Houston, Texas, announced today the opening of a new Real-Time Pay Per Call Lead Generation division. This news coincides nicely with Greene Consulting Group's recent recognition as a community favorite, due to helping non-profit organizations increase their online visibility and online donations through targeted inbound lead generation.

Greene Consulting Group has been operating in the Small and Medium Sized businesses market for Twenty-Three (23) Years and competes against notable businesses such as Rev-local and AT&T Business Solutions. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by providing large Agency Inbound Lead Generation services at a boutique Agency price.

Maynard Greene, Greene Consulting Group's Director of Systems spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.

"When Greene Consulting Group was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for being a company putting real value into the world by cutting through all the noise and generating REAL results. One of the biggest challenges we faced was educating SMBs on the importance of investing their marketing dollars wisely. That their marketing dollars would be better spent buying customers instead of buying advertising.

Business owners pay tens of thousands of dollars on expenses that don’t drive revenue (think furniture, office space, salaries…).

Business owners even pay for things that are ‘supposed’ to drive revenue, but often fail to return a profit on that investment (TV and Radio spots for example). So why should Business owners compromise on lead generation.

More and more consumers are going to the web to find information about a company before they make their decision.

The hardest part to sales has always been the prospecting. Outbound sales is hard. People love to hate it. We all are bothered by bad cold calls and emails pitching us things we don't need. But if done right, it could become a business’s #1 competitive advantage.

All of us dream of having inbound sales calls from people wanting what we have to sell. Now that dream is real.

Greene Consulting Group has created a proven Pay Per Call lead generation program that targets the perfect prospects online and creates LIVE INBOUND SALES CALLS! YES...INBOUND!

Greene Consulting Group’s outbound marketing initiatives provide customers with valuable information about an offer that moves them toward making an inbound purchase. This system creates 5+ live inbound sales calls a day from consumers ready to buy and passes these calls directly to local businesses in real-time.

Using a blended, scalable approach, Greene Consulting Group drives traffic to their vertical specific web properties with strong calls to actions, which drive the consumer toward initiating phone contact.

With Greene Consulting Group’s robust call tracking technology, calls can be record for quality assurance purposes, caller ID’s and callers geographic information can be captured, and reports about call duration's, time, day, and much more can be easily viewed to determine what calls are the best for local businesses.

Fortunately, with some good people behind them, and an unwavering dedication to staying up to date on the ongoing changes in the Inbound Lead Generation space Greene Consulting Group was able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride."

Maynard Greene also mentioned that Greene Consulting Group's future plans involve offering businesses an opportunity to try these live inbound sales calls Risk FREE, with no obligation to buy. All they ask is that the small business recipients give Greene Consulting Group their honest feedback on the quality of the leads they received.

Greene Consulting Group plans to maintain its position at the forefront of helping small businesses be successful for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.

