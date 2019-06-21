AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES PARTNERS TO DEVELOP NEW HEART FAILURE PATIENT FOUNDATION

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Currently there are over 6.5 million adults in the U.S. living with heart failure which affects the ability of the heart to pump blood to the body. Heart Failure is a debilitating and life-threatening condition and is the leading cause of hospitalization among Americans over the age of 65. Heart failure presents a major and growing health-economic burden that currently exceeds $30 billion in the United States, which accounts for both direct and indirect costs. When a patient receives the diagnosis of heart failure it has a profound emotional impact on patients and their families. This diagnosis is often frightening; however, there are many treatments and therapies that can help individuals live long and productive lives.The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses discovered a void in the standard for educating the Heart Failure Patient, the public and medical community about Heart Failure. To address this need, the non-profit Heart Failure Patient Foundation was created. This is the first and only US based foundation dedicated specifically to the heart failure patient and caregiver. “The Heart Failure Patient Foundation is designed to empower patients, their families and caregivers with accurate timely educational information and resources regarding prevention, diagnosis, self-care and treatment options, to promote shared informed decisions and active participation in their care” Marilyn Prasun, PhD, CCNS-BC, CNL, CHFN, FAHA.The Board of the Heart Failure Patient Foundation was created from HF clinicians, patients, caregivers and business professionals to provide awareness, educational resources networking opportunities for patients, families, caregivers and healthcare providers.The focus of the foundation is to raise awareness to improve the quality of life for patients with heart failure. “As a caregiver myself, I learned that it is important to be the bridge between clinician and the patient. When a patient is diagnosed they are scared, confused, and sometimes have a difficult time sharing their concerns. This foundation will help both the patient and the caregiver become educated and able to identify and manage heart failure rick factors” Janice Tippett.The more we talk about Heart Failure and get the proper information to patients and caregivers, the more we can turn it into heart successKey Takeaways:The Heart Failure Foundation will:• Promote awareness, prevention and treatment of heart failure.• Provide access to information and educational resources to patients, families, caregivers and healthcare providers.• Facilitate networking opportunities for patients, families, caregivers and healthcare providers to share heart failure information.• Increase heart failure awareness among influential groups and the public.• Engage key stakeholders who will champion development and implementation of educational resources.• Promote heart failure advances and research.About The Heart Failure Patient FoundationThe mission of The Heart Failure Patient Foundation is to raise awareness to improve the quality of life for patients with heart failure, by providing patients and their families, caregivers, nurses and others with information, education, networking opportunities, and related resources.Learn more at http://www.heartfailurePF.org About AAHFNThe AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is our exclusive interest and passion. Our goal is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care.The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org and following the association on Twitter at @AAHFN or calling 888-45-AAHFN.Contact:Karyn Lockshine, Executive DirectorThe Heart Failure Patient Foundation856-793-0806 Direct, Fax: 856-439-0525klockshine@aahfn.org, www.aahfn.org ###Source: The Heart Failure Patient Foundation



