NATIONAL BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CONFERENCE CONVENES IN ATLANTA IN JULY

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) convenes in Atlanta, Georgia July 24-27, 2019. The theme: Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurial Pursuits demonstrates the importance of entrepreneurship in economic parity. The conference kicks off with a reception at Hotel Indigo at the Atlanta Airport in College Park with Trav Wright and the All Stars Band.The next 2 days of the conference the group meets at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History. The attendees are comprised of entrepreneurs and dignitaries from the United States, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Ghana and Senegal.Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr of Costa Rica (who made history as the first black female vice president of Costa Rica), Oscar Gamboa Zuniga of Colombia (candidate for governor of Valle Del Cauca), and representatives from the Colombia economic organization Comfandi are invited and will discuss the opportunities for contracting and partnering in their countries.Mayor Cornell Harvey of Brunswick, Georgia, Arnold Baker, Chairman of the Port of New Orleans are among the many dynamic speakers invited including elected officials, business leaders, entertainers and business motivators who will be participating."A highlight of the conference is the CEO Round table which seeks to inspire others to pursue their dreams as well as restore the relevance of the value proposition that Black business owners and executives bring to the marketplace every day and how their collective improves the competitiveness of the United States Economy." says NBCC president, Harry C. Alford. Atlanta's Janis L. Ware, publisher of the Atlanta Voice Newspaper and Shelly “Butch” Anthony III founder of This is it! BBQ & Seafood will participate on this panel. Also participating Leon Johnson of Excel Screen Printing and Bruce Hauk, President of Illinois American Water. Mr. Hauk is this year's recipient of the NBCC Inclusion and Diversity Award.Additional highlights include the screening of Revival!" the movie, starring Harry Lennix, Chaka Khan, Mali Music, and Michelle Williams. Mr. Lennix, also known for his role as Terrence "Dresser" Williams in "The Five Heartbeats" and Harold Cooper in "The Blacklist", will lead a panel discussion on film making. Also, J. Alexander Martin of FUBU (for us by us) fashion fame and author of "Money Makes Me Crazy" will lead a fashion master class.There are many, many panel topics including: Modern Medicine, Inclusion & Diversity, Opportunity Zones, Cannabis, Empowering Women, Privacy, Capital Access, Ports & Trade, Artificial Intelligence, Infrastructure, Diaspora Trade, Film making, The Business of Fashion, and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.The conference is open to everyone and registration can be completed here: http://bit.ly/NBCC2019 . To make reservations at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway with the NBCC discounted price please go here: http://bit.ly/NBCCHotel . To make reservations at the Hotel Indigo – Atlanta Airport go here: http://bit.lyNBCCINDIGO The National Black Chamber of Commerceis dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora. The chamber was founded in Washington, DC on May 23, 1993.



