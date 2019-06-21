Houston Home & Patio Celebrates Almost 40 Years and 3 Generations

Home & Patio

If an outdoor space is done well, it creates an additional living space for your home.” — Beverly Spence

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home and Patio is renowned for its huge selection of furniture outdoor living furniture, reasonable prices and extensive delivery area. But although these are good reasons to shop at Houston’s largest outdoor living store, returning customers are more likely to comment on the friendly helpfulness of the staff.

“The store’s inventory has certainly increased in size over the years,” says Home and Patio co-owner Beverly Spence. “And we do offer the finest furniture at the best possible prices. But we’re most proud of being family owned and operated. Our main goal is to provide the sort of personal care and attention that you probably wouldn’t receive at the big name box stores. And I think that’s the main reason why our customers keep coming back!”

Home and Patio carries a wide range of well-known brands and offers stunning pieces of furniture and décor items, including

• Outdoor seating

• Firepits and fireplaces

• Accent tables

• Outdoor dining sets

• Chaise lounges

• Umbrellas

• And a lot more!

The store has its own on-site warehouse which means that customers don’t need to wait for their items. They also offer delivery and setup services up to 200 miles from Houston, along with repairs and servicing.

“If an outdoor space is done well, it creates an additional living space for your home,” says Spence. “We have some absolutely beautiful items on display, which will help give you some great ideas to work with. Do stop by and browse – we’d be happy to give you advice if you need it and answer any questions you may have.”

About the Company

Home & Patio is Houston’s most complete casual store. Family owned and operated, the store offers a wide variety of outdoor furnishings. An on-site warehouse allows for ease of pick up, and delivery and setup is available within a 100 mile radius.

For more information visit the website at https://www.houstonhomeandpatio.com/





