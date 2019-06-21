$63.9 Bn Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Charger Type (Slow, Fast Charger), By Connector (CCS, CHAdeMO), By Application (Commercial, Residential), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) market size is expected to reach USD 63.9 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 32.6%



Governments as well as automobile manufacturers across the globe have introduced initiatives, such as tax rebates, grants, and subsidies, to encourage the adoption of EVs. The adoption of EVs is expected to be more in the passenger cars segment due to the growing R&D activities and initiatives undertaken to improve the existing EV models. Furthermore, companies are working towards upgrading EV Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient for long distance travel.



Unlike the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, which are typically refuelled at gas stations, EVs can be recharged at multiple locations, such as private charging networks, at residence, or at commercial charging stations. However, overnight residential charging is insufficient for covering long distances and sparing hours to charge the vehicle, during a voyage, is not feasible. Such situations discourage the use of EVs. Therefore, companies are now deploying EV chargers at public places, such as commercial buildings, shopping centers, airports, and restaurants, to enable long distance travel.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Fast charger segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing focus of companies on deploying high-end devices.

Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to adoption by higher number of automobile manufacturers.

Commercial application segment is anticipated to gain traction in future owing to increasing deployment of fast charging stations.

Leading automakers are investing heavily in promoting EV charging infrastructure. For instance, BMW, Daimler, Ford, and Volkswagen, together announced an investment plan for the development of 400 charging sites across Europe.

Asia Pacific for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) market is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to significant growth in EV sales and extensive deployment of EV chargers in countries like China and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.4 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing concerns over carbon emissions

3.4.1.2 Increasing adoption of electric vehicles

3.4.1.3 Government regulations and tax exemptions further promote the adoption of EVs

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 High costs of setting-up EV infrastructure

3.4.2.2 Higher space requirement & uncertainty related to electricity costs

3.4.2.3 Emergence of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1 Declining lithium-ion battery costs

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market - Company Ranking Analysis

3.7 Industry analysis - Porter's five forces analysis

3.8 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) involvement in infrastructure development

Chapter 4 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Charger Type Outlook

4.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share, By Charger Type, 2018

4.2 Slow Charger

4.3 Fast Charger



Chapter 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Connector Outlook

5.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share, By Connector, 2018

5.2 CHAdeMO

5.3 Combined Charging System (CCS)

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Application Outlook

6.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Share, By Application, 2018

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Residential



Chapter 7 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



AeroVironment Inc.

ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc.

Chargemaster PLC

Eaton Corporation

General Electric Company

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

Webasto SE

