The Business of Video Games 2017-2020: eSports, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Games, Streaming Games, Virtual Reality, Digital Distribution, Micro-Transactions, Battle Royale Games

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Video Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Business of Video Games looks at all the major segments of the video game industry. This includes all major platforms and geographies.



The current version includes a 180-page pdf report and a 144-slide PowerPoint presentation. There is a total of 120 charts and tables.



This report is designed to provide a high-level overview of how the game industry works across its entire value chain. There is a focus on the role of major industry players from hardware manufacturers to distributors and content developers. A great deal of the focus on who makes the money when a consumer buys a video game. This report is supplemented by the accompanying PowerPoint presentation The Business of Video Games.



The latest version looks at key industry trends including eSports, the Nintendo Switch, mobile games, streaming games, virtual reality, digital distribution, micro-transactions, Battle Royale games, new game systems for 2020 and beyond and much more.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

1.1 Video Game Market Size

1.2 Software Publishing Value Chain Overview



2. History

2.1 Overview

2.2 Arcade Era

2.3 First Home Era and Collapse

2.4 Rise of Nintendo

2.5 Console Competition

2.6 Multimedia and PC Games Phase One: Rise and Collapse

2.7 Rise of Sony

2.8 Steady Rise of PC Online Games

2.9 Growth in Asia

2.10 The MMOG Era

2.10.1 Dungeons and Dragons, Text-Based Games and MUDs

2.10.2 The Emergence of High-End Subscription Products

2.10.3 World of Warcraft and the Global Rise of MMOGs

2.11 The WII Consumer and rise of Microsoft

2.12 Growth of Social and Browser Games

2.12.1 The German Connection

2.12.2 Zynga Uses Facebook to Race Ahead

2.13 Growth of Mobile Games

2.14 New Console Systems and Decline Of Nintendo

2.15 Digital Distribution, Indie Developers, Virtual Reality & Esports

2.16 2017 To 2018: Battle Royale, Nintendo Switch and Continued Mobile Explosion



3. Game Industry Food Chain and Business Models

3.1 High-End Game Food Chain

3.1.1 High-End Business Model

3.1.2 Developers

3.1.3 Publisher

3.1.4 Developer/Publisher

3.1.5 Straight Developer Publishers

3.1.6 Affiliate Label Developers

3.1.7 Publisher/Distributors

3.1.8 Retailer

3.1.9 Online Distribution

3.1.10 Console Manufacturers

3.1.11 Content Providers

3.1.12 PC Titles: Revenue Breakdown

3.1.13 Console Titles: Revenue Breakdown

3.2 Games as a Service/Freemium/F2P Business Model

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 GAS/Freemium Revenue Side Analysis

Revenue Model 1: Modest Success Freemium Game /Optional Subscription

Revenue Model 2: Minor Hit Freemium Game /Optional Subscription

Revenue Model 3: Slow Build Hit Freemium Game /Optional Subscription

Revenue Model 4: Solid Hit Freemium Game/Optional Subscription

Revenue Model 5: Solid Hit Pure Virtual Goods Model

Revenue Model 6: Massive Hit Pure Virtual Goods Model

3.2.3 Simplified Freemium Revenue Business Models

3.2.4 Freemium Cost Side Analysis

Overview

Development Cost

Marketing and User Acquisition Cost

Client Delivery Costs

Payment Methods and Financial Infrastructure Costs

Ongoing Costs

Freemium Cost Model

3.4 Subscription Models/Streaming Game Services



4. Game Industry Market Leaders

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Leaders in Game Hardware and Distribution

Alphabet Inc/Google

Amazon

Apple

Electronic Arts/Activision Blizzard

Facebook

GameFly

GameStop

Gree/DeNA

Microsoft

Nintendo

NVIDIA

Razer

Sony

Samsung

Tencent

Valve

4.3 Market Leaders in Game Publishing and Development

4.3.1 Leading Diversified Game Companies

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Tencent

4.3.2 Leading Premium Game Publishers

Japanese Publishers: Capcom/Square Enix/Konami/Sega Sammy

Take-Two Interactive

Time Warner

Ubisoft

Valve

ZeniMax Media

4.3.3 Leading Mobile Game Companies

Aristocrat

EA Mobile/Jamdat

Gameloft

Glu Mobile

GungHo

Kabam

King Digital Entertainment

MZ (Machine Zone)

Supercell

Walt Disney Company

4.3.4 Leading PC Game Companies

Big Fish Games

Bigpoint

Gameforge

Goodgame Studios

National Geographic Animal Jam

NCSoft

Netease

Netmarble/CJ Games

Nexon

Riot Games

Valve

Wargaming.net

WildTangent

Zynga

5. Game Consumer and Game Genres

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Game Consumers by Region

5.3 Game Genres



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxn2wk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Video Games and Consoles



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.