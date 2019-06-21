Texas Roadhouse President, Scott Colosi, Announces Retirement

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXRH) announced today that its President, Scott Colosi, has retired effective Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Colosi was hired in 2002 as Chief Financial Officer and was later promoted to President in 2011. During Colosi’s tenure, Texas Roadhouse was named one of the nation’s most Trustworthy Companies by Forbes and recently was named the Brand of the Year by the Harris Poll.

Kent Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, commented, “Scott has provided tremendous value to Texas Roadhouse over the past 17 years. He was instrumental in taking us public in 2004 and has contributed significantly to the growth of our brands. We wish Scott the best of luck as he embarks on his retirement.”

Along with his current roles, Taylor, who founded the company in 1993, will assume the role of President.

About Texas Roadhouse

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 590 locations in 49 states and ten foreign countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. Texas Roadhouse was named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes in 2018. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Tonya Robinson

502-515-7269

Media

Travis Doster

502-638-5457



