Endonovo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Steven Levin of Johns Hopkins University to Its Scientific Advisory Board

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ("Endonovo" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic devices, today announces the appointment of Steven Levin, M.D., to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Levin will work with the Endonovo team to facilitate the introduction of SofPulse® to healthcare facilities and further develop the Electroceutical™ devices pipeline.



"Dr. Levin's vast experience with novel therapies in the anesthesiology and pain management field, as well as his strong research interest to improve clinical practice in pain management, will be valuable scientific additions to Endonovo," said Alan Collier, CEO, Endonovo Therapeutics. "As a leader in the field of pain management, Steven will contribute valuable knowledge and expertise as we move our programs forward."

"It is a great opportunity to participate in developing Endonovo's promising fight to support pain management and healing in a natural and holistic way," said Dr. Levin. "I look forward to helping guide Endonovo’s breakthrough treatments and fight against the opioid crisis as a member of the scientific advisory board."

Background – Steven C. Levin, M.D.

Dr. Levin is the regional medical director at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and medical director at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Maryland. Additionally, he is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Department of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Levin is currently the co-chair of the Opioid Stewardship Clinical Community as well as a clinical design team leader of the Musculoskeletal Center in the Johns Hopkins Health System. Additionally, Dr. Levin has previously served on the medical school facility at Yale University and at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Dr. Levin received his undergraduate degree from University of Pennsylvania and medical degree at the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. His membership in professional and scientific societies has included the American Society of Anesthesiology, American Pain Society, American Society of Regional Anesthesia, Society in Anesthesia and International Association for the Study of Pain.

Collier stated, “As we look to establish and expand a scientific board, Steven is a natural fit for us. I am looking for experienced experts that have the ability to communicate in the medical community the effectiveness and safety SofPulse® as a replacement for opioids in post-surgery and care.”

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of non-invasive wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's non-invasive Electroceutical™ therapeutic device, SofPulse®, using pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz has been FDA-Cleared and CE Marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema, and has CMS National Coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of pre-clinical stage Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices address chronic kidney disease, liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's non-invasive, wearable Electroceuticals™ therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com

Participation by Dr. Levin in the development of this product and as a consultant does not constitute an endorsement by the Johns Hopkins University or the Johns Hopkins Hospital and Health System.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

