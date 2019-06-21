Introduction of Engineered Plastic Projected to Bolster Sales of Plastic Furniture, details Fact.MR study

South Asia is currently the leading market for plastic furniture as increasing disposable income of consumers in India and Indonesia is boosting the sales of plastic furniture in the region.

Rockville, MD, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has skillfully compiled a new research report titled “Plastic Furniture Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2018-2028”, which encompasses vital statistics highlighting the development across the global plastic furniture market . Looking at the current trends and opportunities across the target market, it has been noticed that the ongoing expansions in engineered plastics and recyclable plastics would tend to act instrumental in benefitting the growth of the plastic furniture market.

This research study is a resourceful pool of data that systematically covers different market aspects such as pricing trend, macro-economic factors, drivers, restraints, market volume analysis, Y-o-Y growth trend analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis and a lot more. The global market for plastic furniture is likely to experience 5.3% Y-o-Y growth over 2018, thereby, exceeding US$ 24 billion by the end of 2019, as reported by Fact.MR study. It has been observed that increasing demand for low-cost, durable and lightweight plastic furniture across end-use sectors is motivating end-users to use plastic furniture apart from traditional, metal or wooden furniture.

Molded Polypropylene Emerges as Vibrant Option in Plastic Furniture Market

Based on this intelligent research study, polypropylene accounted for approximately 50% revenue share in the overall plastic furniture market in 2018. In the coming years, it is projected that the trend will continue to provide high-demand with the involvement of polypropylene as a vital plastic resin. Manufacturers are making use of polypropylene to deliver indoor and outdoor plastic upholstery, due to its greater performance characteristics as compared to other plastic resins utilized to produce plastic furniture.

Furthermore, polypropylene is basically a flexible, recyclable and durable plastic resin, which can cope higher temperatures than its substitutes in plastic furniture like high density polycarbonate (PC) and polyethylene (HDPE). Therefore, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards operations involving the development of high-performance polypropylene using carbonate additives to accomplish more energy saving, improved durability and cost reduction of plastic furniture.

Expedition for New & Innovative Designs Gaining Prominence

With the market leaders predominantly focusing to magnify distributors’ network, there has been an evident enlargement in their geographical foothold which is proving advantageous. The involvement of new entrants and start-ups in the plastic furniture market is focused on introducing innovative designs as well as cheaper alternatives for the modern population. These efforts are primarily aimed at gaining recognition and develop brand identity across the plastic furniture market.

In addition, environmental conscience has also proven vital to launch new designs of plastic furniture which are created out of recycled plastic. The growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products has taken a serious turn which is giving an opportunity to market players to capitalize their market presence.

South Asia Expected to Assure Higher Demand for Plastic Furniture

Looking at the geographical expanse of the plastic furniture market, South Asia is presently the leading market with increasing disposable income of consumers experienced across India and Indonesia. This factor is motivating the sales of plastic furniture across the target region. Furthermore, with the development of the construction industry in South Asia, the enduring infrastructural developments are likely to push demand for plastic furniture in the near future.

The final section of the report talks about the major players operating in the plastic furniture market. Some of these leading manufacturers discoursed in the report are Keter Group, Vitra International AG, Kristalia Srl, Cosmoplast Industrial Company L.L.C., UMA Plastics Limited, Supreme Group, Cello Wim Plast Ltd., Avon Furniture Factory L.L.C and Patio Furniture Industries, Conover, NC.

