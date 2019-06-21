Worldwide Preclinical Imaging Market Outlook 2019-2024; Led by Aspect Imaging, Bruker Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Li-Cor Biosciences, Mediso, Milabs, MR Solutions, PerkinElmer, and Trifoil Imaging

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors for the growth of the preclinical imaging market include the technological advancements in molecular imaging, increasing demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and increase in preclinical research funding, by both private and public organizations.



Micro-Ultrasound is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market



Micro-ultrasound is a miniature version of ultrasound that has a wider range of applications, especially in research related to the small animal models. These smaller versions of imaging techniques boost the efficacy of the techniques. Also, they reduce the number of animals required for a particular study.



Over the past decade, preclinical imaging has emerged as an important tool to facilitate biomedical discovery. The high-frequency micro-ultrasound steadily evolved in the post-genomic era as a rapid, comparatively inexpensive imaging tool for studying normal development and models of human disease in small animals. One of the fundamental barriers to this development was the technological hurdle associated with high-frequency array transducers. The applications of preclinical micro-ultrasound are explored for developmental biology, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.



With respect to the future, the latest developments in high-frequency ultrasound imaging are also being developed. The combination of multiple imaging modalities in preclinical studies will help the researchers to understand the molecular, cellular, and physiological changes in living animals and to predict the outcome of new treatments in patients. Thus, owing to the all above-mentioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to dominate the preclinical imaging market, due to the fact that the region has the maximum number of skilled professionals, developed infrastructure, a large number of preclinical projects, and higher adoption rates of technically advanced devices in the region. The United States is also found to be dominating the market, owing to the presence of established infrastructure and the presence of major public and private companies.



The preclinical imaging is found increasingly used in the target identification, compound optimization, and in the drug development process. There has been an increased research and development funding that is taking place, coupled with the presence of a highly developed research infrastructure, which is accelerating the growth of the preclinical imaging market in the United States.



In September 2017, Aspect Imaging, one of the market player in design and development of compact magnetic resonance systems for preclinical, medical, and industrial applications, has announced that Quantum analytics would be its exclusive US Distributor for Aspect Imaging's Industrial product portfolio. Thus, all these factors have contributed to the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a moderately consolidated market owing to the various small and large market players. Some of the market players are Aspect Imaging, Bruker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Li-Cor Biosciences, Mediso, Milabs, MR Solutions, PerkinElmer, and Trifoil Imaging.



